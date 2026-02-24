GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: India reeling after heavy loss, qualification maths gets tough

Two must-win games and a net run rate boost stand between India and elimination

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the T20 World Cup Super Eights match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: India’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a serious hit after a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa national cricket team in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The loss has left India with no margin for error in Group 1, which also features the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

To make matters worse, the West Indies followed it up with a dominant 107-run win over Zimbabwe. The result reshaped the table. West Indies moved to the top, South Africa climbed to second, and India slipped to third. The biggest concern, however, is India’s net run rate, which has plunged to a worrying -3.800.

South Africa dominate

South Africa set the tone with the bat, posting 187 for 7. David Miller anchored the innings with a steady 63, while Dewald Brevis added a brisk 45.

The reply never got going. Wickets fell at regular intervals and no partnership could steady the innings. Pressure built quickly as the required rate climbed. Marco Jansen ripped through the middle order with four key wickets, bowling India out for just 111.

What India need now

With two matches left, the equation is simple: India must win both.

Victories against the West Indies and Zimbabwe would take them to four points. If South Africa win their remaining games, both teams could advance. But if South Africa slip up once, qualification may come down to net run rate, where India are currently at a disadvantage.

Anything less than two wins will end India’s campaign, regardless of other results. Their semi-final hopes are still alive, but only just.

