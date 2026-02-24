T20 World Cup: India reeling after heavy loss, qualification maths gets tough

To make matters worse, the West Indies followed it up with a dominant 107-run win over Zimbabwe. The result reshaped the table. West Indies moved to the top, South Africa climbed to second, and India slipped to third. The biggest concern, however, is India’s net run rate, which has plunged to a worrying -3.800.

Dubai: India’s Super 8 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a serious hit after a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa national cricket team in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The loss has left India with no margin for error in Group 1, which also features the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Anything less than two wins will end India’s campaign, regardless of other results. Their semi-final hopes are still alive, but only just.

Victories against the West Indies and Zimbabwe would take them to four points. If South Africa win their remaining games, both teams could advance. But if South Africa slip up once, qualification may come down to net run rate, where India are currently at a disadvantage.

The reply never got going. Wickets fell at regular intervals and no partnership could steady the innings. Pressure built quickly as the required rate climbed. Marco Jansen ripped through the middle order with four key wickets, bowling India out for just 111.

