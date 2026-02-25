After England, which other teams can make T20 World Cup semi-finals

Pakistan’s campaign, however, is hanging by a thread. After their earlier match against New Zealand in Colombo was abandoned due to rain, they have managed just one point from two games. They still have a mathematical chance, but the path is narrow. First, they must beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 outing. Beyond that, they need New Zealand to lose both of their remaining matches. Should New Zealand win one and lose one, the matter will be settled by net run rate, meaning Pakistan would need a superior record with both bat and ball to edge through. Any other combination of results will end their tournament. In short, Pakistan must win and rely heavily on results going their way elsewhere.

Sri Lanka’s fate hinges significantly on their Wednesday clash with New Zealand. Defeat would all but end their semi-final hopes, while victory would lift them to two points and second place in the group. They would still need to follow that up by beating Pakistan to keep their campaign alive.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.