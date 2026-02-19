Meet Yuvraj Singh’s namesake: Canada’s rising cricket talent

Dubai: Yuvraj Samra was virtually unknown beyond cricket’s inner circles until last week. The 19-year-old Canadian announced himself to the world in stunning fashion at the T20 World Cup, hammering a 65-ball century against New Zealand to become the tournament’s youngest ever centurion and the first from an Associate nation to achieve the feat.

“I’ve always been thinking about this moment, day and night, every day. I just want to make a name in this World Cup and make a living out of this sport,” he said, adding that the performance could now open doors to T20 leagues around the world.

Back in Toronto, a proud father watched from afar. “I was a big fan of Yuvraj Singh’s batting, so when my wife Hoshiar Kaur and I were blessed with a son, we named him after him,” Baljeet told The Indian Express. “To see our Yuvraj hit a T20 World Cup hundred and become the youngest batter to do so is a special feeling. I’m sure Yuvraj Singh too would be proud that his namesake has created history. Playing in a World Cup had always been Yuvraj’s dream.”

Cricket in Canada is a seasonal luxury, squeezed into a three-month window between brutal winters that plunge to minus 25 or 30 degrees. To sharpen his game, Samra and his teammates have had to travel abroad to countries like Sri Lanka, though he credits the team’s management for making those opportunities possible.

