T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies – what if it’s washed out?

Things could get tricky if the match does not produce a result as there’s no reserve day

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
West Indies' Jason Holder (L) and Romario Shepherd run between the wickets during the T20 World Cup Super Eights match against South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 26, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Defending champions India will take on the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens on Sunday, with a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals at stake.

The equation is simple: the winner joins South Africa national cricket team from Group A in the last four. But things could get tricky if the match does not produce a result.

What happens if it rains?

Unlike a knockout game, there is no reserve day for this fixture. If rain washes out the match or it is abandoned for any reason, both teams will share a point.

In that case, the semi-final spot will be decided on net run rate. The West Indies currently hold a clear advantage with a net run rate of +1.791, compared to India’s -0.100. That means India would be knocked out if the match is abandoned.

For Suryakumar Yadav’s men, there is little room for error — they must win to stay in the tournament.

The weather forecast, however, offers some relief. No rain is predicted in Kolkata on Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 34°C before easing to around 25-26°C by the evening.

Teams level on points

India head into the match after a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. That result revived their campaign following an earlier defeat to South Africa. They have two points from two Super 8 matches.

The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are also on two points. They began their Super 8 stage with a strong win over Zimbabwe but suffered a heavy nine-wicket loss to South Africa in their previous outing.

With both teams tied on points and only one semi-final berth left, Sunday’s clash promises high drama at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.

