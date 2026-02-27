T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies – what if it’s washed out?

In that case, the semi-final spot will be decided on net run rate. The West Indies currently hold a clear advantage with a net run rate of +1.791, compared to India’s -0.100. That means India would be knocked out if the match is abandoned.

Unlike a knockout game, there is no reserve day for this fixture. If rain washes out the match or it is abandoned for any reason, both teams will share a point.

The equation is simple: the winner joins South Africa national cricket team from Group A in the last four. But things could get tricky if the match does not produce a result.

Dubai: Defending champions India will take on the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens on Sunday, with a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals at stake.

India head into the match after a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. That result revived their campaign following an earlier defeat to South Africa. They have two points from two Super 8 matches.

The weather forecast, however, offers some relief. No rain is predicted in Kolkata on Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 34°C before easing to around 25-26°C by the evening.

For Suryakumar Yadav’s men, there is little room for error — they must win to stay in the tournament.

With both teams tied on points and only one semi-final berth left, Sunday’s clash promises high drama at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.

The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are also on two points. They began their Super 8 stage with a strong win over Zimbabwe but suffered a heavy nine-wicket loss to South Africa in their previous outing.

