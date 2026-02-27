T20 World Cup: India vs West Indies – what if it’s washed out?

Things could get tricky if the match does not produce a result as there’s no reserve day
Dubai: Defending champions India will take on the West Indies in a virtual quarter-final at Eden Gardens on Sunday, with a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals at stake.
The equation is simple: the winner joins South Africa national cricket team from Group A in the last four. But things could get tricky if the match does not produce a result.
Unlike a knockout game, there is no reserve day for this fixture. If rain washes out the match or it is abandoned for any reason, both teams will share a point.
In that case, the semi-final spot will be decided on net run rate. The West Indies currently hold a clear advantage with a net run rate of +1.791, compared to India’s -0.100. That means India would be knocked out if the match is abandoned.
For Suryakumar Yadav’s men, there is little room for error — they must win to stay in the tournament.
The weather forecast, however, offers some relief. No rain is predicted in Kolkata on Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 34°C before easing to around 25-26°C by the evening.
India head into the match after a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. That result revived their campaign following an earlier defeat to South Africa. They have two points from two Super 8 matches.
The West Indies, led by Shai Hope, are also on two points. They began their Super 8 stage with a strong win over Zimbabwe but suffered a heavy nine-wicket loss to South Africa in their previous outing.
With both teams tied on points and only one semi-final berth left, Sunday’s clash promises high drama at one of cricket’s most iconic venues.