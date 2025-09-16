Who is Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's new girlfriend?

Rumours are rife that Indian all-rounder currently dating an actress-model
Dubai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently focused on the Asia Cup in the UAE, but it’s not his cricketing performance that’s grabbing headlines. Instead, the buzz is all about his rumored new relationship.
Following his separation from Natasa Stankovic and a rumored split from singer Jasmin Walia, reports now suggest that Pandya is dating actress-model Mahieka Sharma.
Mahieka is a well-known model who has walked the ramp for several top designers and brands. She’s also featured in numerous music videos and short films. Her modeling career has earned her notable recognition, including the “Model of the Year” award at the Indian Fashion Awards. Fashion magazines have frequently highlighted her as a promising rising star.
From early on, Mahieka was determined to pursue a career in modeling or acting. She began by participating in local beauty pageants across Gujarat and Delhi, while simultaneously growing her social media following. Fitness is a key part of her lifestyle, and yoga is her favorite way to stay healthy. After completing college, she even finished her yoga teacher training.
Rumours about Pandya and Mahieka dating surfaced just as the 2025 Asia Cup got under way. Fans quickly picked up on their connection, joking, “New tournament, new girlfriend.”
The speculation intensified after a Reddit post went viral, showing Pandya in the background of one of Mahieka’s selfies. The two also follow each other on Instagram, and in one of Mahieka’s posts, she flaunts jersey No 33 — Pandya’s iconic number.
