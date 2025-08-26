From flings to happily-ever-after endings, here’s an epic list of sport & stars unions
Dubai: Bollywood and cricket — India’s twin obsessions — have always had a habit of colliding, and when they do, the paparazzi practically camp outside hotel lobbies.
And look who’s back in the headlines: Sourav Ganguly. This time, not for a sizzling cover drive or a juicy tabloid link-up, but for stepping in as the head coach of a top cricket team.
Happily married to his childhood sweetheart Dona Ganguly, “Dada” may now be cricket’s respectable elder statesman, but rewind twenty years and the gossip mills were running overtime — courtesy his very public link-up with actress Nagma.
We’re talking secret temple wedding rumours, endless finger-pointing for his “bad form,” and Nagma being unfairly dubbed the ultimate “distraction.”
If cricket was the national obsession in India, their alleged romance was the scandalous sermon no one wanted to miss.
Of course, theirs was just one glittery episode in India’s never-ending Bollywood-meets-bat saga. From hush-hush flings to Tuscan weddings, here’s the ultimate cheat sheet to when sixes met silver screens.
The most talked-about about saga of the early 2000s. Dada, already married, allegedly bowled over by Nagma’s charm. Temple wedding rumours, cricketing slumps blamed on romance — the gossip columns couldn’t get enough. They parted ways, but the legend of this almost-romance refuses to fade.
The OG Bollywood-cricket fairytale. Sharmila — a reigning star, Mansoor — the Nawab of Pataudi and Indian captain. Their love was regal, their wedding iconic. Decades later, their legacy shines through their star kids, Saif, Soha, and Saba.
“Virushka” turned India into a collective mush puddle. From Italian Tuscan weddings to glossy magazine cover shoots, this is the gold standard of cricket-cinema unions. She slays film sets, he slays stadiums — and together, they’re basically brand endorsement royalty.
The former Miss India and actress fell for India’s then-captain. Their marriage made waves, but turbulent times and Azhar’s controversies led to an eventual separation. Still, their chapter remains one of Bollywood-cricket’s biggest love headlines.
Hazel charmed audiences in Bodyguard (remember “Aaj Dil Gustakh Hai”?). Yuvraj charmed the world cup. Together, they created the sweetest love story, tied the knot in a big fat Punjabi wedding, and continue to give #CoupleGoals.
Geeta may not have had a blockbuster Bollywood run, but her romance with “The Turbanator” made headlines. Their wedding was star-studded, and today they’re doting parents — proof that some Bollywood-cricket stories do end in stability.
She’s Suniel Shetty’s daughter and a Bollywood darling. He’s one of India’s most stylish batsmen. Their whirlwind courtship led to a chic wedding, instantly making them Gen-Z’s favourite glam-jock couple.
The talented dancer-actress and India’s strike bowler were linked for years, before quietly parting ways. A quieter chapter, but still, it added to Bollywood-cricket’s sizzling anthology.
Cricketers and actors are essentially India’s royalty — one rules the box office, the other the pitch. The chemistry is inevitable: stadium lights, arc lights, and a nation obsessed with both. But the glare of fame? It often proves too much. For every Virushka, there’s a Nagma–Sourav: glamorous, passionate, and ultimately, fleeting.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox