Imran Khan stands by ‘dishonest casting’ claims against Vishal Bhardwaj, doesn't fear backlash: 'Not worth it'

So what happened on Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola? Imran explained earlier in an interview with Samdish Bhatia: playing a Haryanvi villager was 'left-field casting,' and it only clicked later why he got the role. “The approach to casting is all based on budget. It has nothing to do with the actor. They were just thinking, ‘How much money can I get with him?’ That’s how I ended up in Matru. I believe it was a dishonest reason, not a creative one. From day one, I felt the distance—no bond, just ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ The loneliest film I’ve ever made.”