Imran Khan stands by ‘dishonest casting’ claims against Vishal Bhardwaj, doesn't fear backlash: 'Not worth it'

Imran Khan is back with rather blunt takes that's causing a buzz
For years, the question for every Bollywood fan was, where was Imran Khan? The star of the romantic comedies Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and I hate Luv Storys, along with other several films, had turned away from Bollywood for a while.
Well, he returned after more than a decade, and is gearing up for Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, but before the film even hits, it’s his blunt take on the film industry that’s making headlines. A few weeks ago, Imran accused director Vishal Bhardwaj of casting him in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola for 'dishonest reasons.' His claim: After Ajay Devgn walked out, Bhardwaj cast him mainly to secure the budget, not because he was the perfect fit for the role.
Talking to Hindustan Times, Imran doubled down: “I won’t say something I don’t stand by. Letting fear of backlash stop you from speaking your truth is never worth it. Everyone’s following these prescribed scripts that are supposed to be ‘well-received.’ I’m just pointing the lens at myself and sharing my experience.”
So what happened on Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola? Imran explained earlier in an interview with Samdish Bhatia: playing a Haryanvi villager was 'left-field casting,' and it only clicked later why he got the role. “The approach to casting is all based on budget. It has nothing to do with the actor. They were just thinking, ‘How much money can I get with him?’ That’s how I ended up in Matru. I believe it was a dishonest reason, not a creative one. From day one, I felt the distance—no bond, just ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ The loneliest film I’ve ever made.”
Even after all the headlines, Imran clarified on social media that he still respects Bhardwaj: “He’s a quality filmmaker making original films that challenge the mainstream. I’m proud to be part of MKBKM, which carries an important message. I shared my experience not to blame, but to give context about how projects are cast and greenlit in the industry.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox