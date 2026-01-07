GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Imran Khan stands by ‘dishonest casting’ claims against Vishal Bhardwaj, doesn't fear backlash: 'Not worth it'

Imran Khan is back with rather blunt takes that's causing a buzz

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma starred in Bhardwaj's film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.
Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma starred in Bhardwaj's film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola.

For years, the question for every Bollywood fan was, where was Imran Khan? The star of the romantic comedies Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and I hate Luv Storys, along with other several films, had turned away from Bollywood for a while.

Well, he returned after more than a decade, and is gearing up for Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, but before the film even hits, it’s his blunt take on the film industry that’s making headlines. A few weeks ago, Imran accused director Vishal Bhardwaj of casting him in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola for 'dishonest reasons.' His claim: After Ajay Devgn walked out, Bhardwaj cast him mainly to secure the budget, not because he was the perfect fit for the role.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Imran doubled down: “I won’t say something I don’t stand by. Letting fear of backlash stop you from speaking your truth is never worth it. Everyone’s following these prescribed scripts that are supposed to be ‘well-received.’ I’m just pointing the lens at myself and sharing my experience.”

So what happened on Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola? Imran explained earlier in an interview with Samdish Bhatia: playing a Haryanvi villager was 'left-field casting,' and it only clicked later why he got the role. “The approach to casting is all based on budget. It has nothing to do with the actor. They were just thinking, ‘How much money can I get with him?’ That’s how I ended up in Matru. I believe it was a dishonest reason, not a creative one. From day one, I felt the distance—no bond, just ‘action’ and ‘cut.’ The loneliest film I’ve ever made.”

Even after all the headlines, Imran clarified on social media that he still respects Bhardwaj: “He’s a quality filmmaker making original films that challenge the mainstream. I’m proud to be part of MKBKM, which carries an important message. I shared my experience not to blame, but to give context about how projects are cast and greenlit in the industry.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sunil Grover has once again left the audience in splits with his spot-on imitation of Aamir Khan

How Sunil Grover mimicked Aamir Khan and went viral

2m read
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear at a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. File photo

Explained: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi 17-year new sentence

3m read
Directed by Manish Sharma, the film released in 2010.

Band Baajaa Baraat at 15: Where did this Bollywood go?

3m read
Salman Khan attends Red Sea Film Festival

When Salman Khan met Johnny Depp in Saudi Arabia

2m read