Imran Khan taken to hospital for minor eye procedure, says minister

Former Pakistan prime minister taken to PIMS on doctors’ advice
Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has confirmed that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was briefly taken to hospital amid concerns raised by his party.
Speaking to Geo News on Thursday, Tarar said eye specialists first examined Khan at Adiala Jail. They later advised that he be moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for further checks and treatment.
Acting on the doctors’ recommendation, the minister said Imran Khan was taken to PIMS on Saturday night. At the hospital, specialists carried out another eye examination and, after obtaining Khan’s written consent, performed a minor medical procedure.
The procedure lasted around 20 minutes, after which Khan was returned to Adiala Jail with clear medical instructions, Tarar said.
Tarar stressed that Khan’s vital signs remained stable throughout the process and that his overall health was satisfactory.
“He is absolutely healthy,” the minister said, adding that prisoners are provided with medical care and access to specialists whenever required, in line with jail rules.
He also dismissed rumours circulating on social media about Khan’s health, saying claims that his condition was serious were false.
“There is no truth to these reports,” Tarar said, reiterating that the hospital visit was limited to a minor eye-related issue and carried out purely on medical advice.
Tarar said that Imran Khan remained stable even during the procedure and was returned to jail soon after its completion, insisting there was no cause for alarm over his health.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox