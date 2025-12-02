Imran Khan ‘in good health’, says sister after Adiala jail meeting amid Section 144 clampdown

Uzma Khan's visit ends weeks-long speculation about former PM’s health condition
Dubai: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan “is in good health,” his sister Uzma Khan said on Tuesday after meeting him at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, ending the weeks-long speculation about the former prime minister’s health condition.
“I will provide detailed updates after consulting my sisters, Aleema and Noreen,” Uzma told reporters outside the prison, according to Geo News.
Earlier, the jail authorities allowed Uzma Khan to meet the incarcerated former prime minister, amid tightened security and protests over restrictions on visitation rights.
According to DAWN, Uzma entered the facility while scores of PTI supporters gathered outside the jail. The meeting came as PTI staged demonstrations outside both the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Adiala Jail, alleging that family members and party leaders had been denied access to Imran Khan for several weeks.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had earlier claimed that no one had been allowed to meet Imran or his wife Bushra Bibi since October 27.
GEO News reported that Uzma had been informed she would be permitted to meet the PTI founder inside the jail premises, following consultations with her sister Aleema Khan.
Heavy contingents of police, including women personnel, were deployed along Adiala Road, with anti-riot barriers and multiple checkpoints restricting movement towards the prison.
Aleema Khan and other family members attempted to walk toward Adiala Jail after being stopped at Facto-ry Naka, GEO said, but were halted again at the Gorakhpur checkpoint before authorities granted Uzma permission to enter. Aleema later told reporters she was “happy to finally receive permission,” adding she would speak to the media after the meeting.
Security around Adiala Jail remained on high alert. GEO reported that over 700 security officials were deployed, with vehicles allowed through only after strict checking. DAWN added that at least 3,000 security personnel were on duty across Rawalpindi to enforce prohibitory orders.
The heavy security presence came as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code — banning public gath-erings of four or more people — was imposed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry told reporters the measure would be “strictly implemented” and warned that action would be taken against anyone violating the ban.
Chaudhry linked the decision to intelligence reports and terrorism concerns, claiming that extremists seek opportunities to exploit political gatherings. He also said the government was working with the Pakistan Tel-ecommunication Authority (PTA) on regulating virtual private networks (VPNs), which he alleged were be-ing used by militants to hide identities and communicate.
PTI leaders, meanwhile, continued to protest restrictions on access to Imran Khan. According to DAWN, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said opposition lawmakers would hold demonstrations out-side the IHC before moving to Adiala Jail, accusing authorities of refusing to implement court orders on vis-itation rights.
Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, following his removal from office through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox