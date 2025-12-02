Imran Khan ‘in good health’, says sister after Adiala jail meeting amid Section 144 clampdown

According to DAWN, Uzma entered the facility while scores of PTI supporters gathered outside the jail. The meeting came as PTI staged demonstrations outside both the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Adiala Jail, alleging that family members and party leaders had been denied access to Imran Khan for several weeks.

Aleema Khan and other family members attempted to walk toward Adiala Jail after being stopped at Facto-ry Naka, GEO said, but were halted again at the Gorakhpur checkpoint before authorities granted Uzma permission to enter. Aleema later told reporters she was “happy to finally receive permission,” adding she would speak to the media after the meeting.

Security around Adiala Jail remained on high alert. GEO reported that over 700 security officials were deployed, with vehicles allowed through only after strict checking. DAWN added that at least 3,000 security personnel were on duty across Rawalpindi to enforce prohibitory orders.

Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry told reporters the measure would be “strictly implemented” and warned that action would be taken against anyone violating the ban.

Chaudhry linked the decision to intelligence reports and terrorism concerns, claiming that extremists seek opportunities to exploit political gatherings. He also said the government was working with the Pakistan Tel-ecommunication Authority (PTA) on regulating virtual private networks (VPNs), which he alleged were be-ing used by militants to hide identities and communicate.

PTI leaders, meanwhile, continued to protest restrictions on access to Imran Khan. According to DAWN, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said opposition lawmakers would hold demonstrations out-side the IHC before moving to Adiala Jail, accusing authorities of refusing to implement court orders on vis-itation rights.

