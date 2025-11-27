Meanwhile, PML-N (Pakistan Muslim Muslim League–Nawaz) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for accountability for “those who brought Imran” into power, claiming that they were bigger “criminals” than the PTI founder.

“Imran Khan was not the only criminal; the ones who brought him to power were the bigger criminals, and they should be held fully accountable,” said the PML-N supremo while addressing a gathering of newly elected lawmakers on Wednesday, according to Dawn.