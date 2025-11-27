Five-star food and special facilities for PTI founder in Adiala Jail: Defence minister
Dubai: Pakistan's Adiala jail administration has dismissed circulating rumours claiming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had been moved out of the facility, Geo News reported, insisting he remained inside the prison and was in good health.
“There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala jail,” officials from the Rawalpindi prison said in a statement, adding: “He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention.”
The officials further clarified that speculation about his health was “baseless”, stressing that the PTI founder’s well-being was being ensured.
Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition’s no-trust motion in April 2022.
Separately, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the PTI founder was receiving comfort in prison compared to what he had faced while behind bars.
“Check the menu of the food that comes for him — it is not available even in a five-star hotel,” he remarked.
Asif claimed that the PTI founder had access to a television and could watch any channel he chose. “There are exercise machines for him as well,” he added, contrasting the conditions to his own incarceration.
“We slept on cold floors, ate jail food, and had only two blankets in January with no hot water,” he said, recalling that the then superintendent, Asad Warraich, had personally ensured the removal of the geyser from his cell.
The minister further claimed that the PTI founder had been provided a double bed and “a velvet mattress”, saying he should “listen to his Washington Arena speech on the jail loudspeaker”.
“Fear God — no one owns time,” the defence minister added.
Meanwhile, PML-N (Pakistan Muslim Muslim League–Nawaz) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday called for accountability for “those who brought Imran” into power, claiming that they were bigger “criminals” than the PTI founder.
“Imran Khan was not the only criminal; the ones who brought him to power were the bigger criminals, and they should be held fully accountable,” said the PML-N supremo while addressing a gathering of newly elected lawmakers on Wednesday, according to Dawn.
Nawaz has generally maintained a low profile since the PML-N, following the formation of a coalition with the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party), came to power after the 2024 elections.
In 2018, according to figures provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI had emerged as the largest political party in the country, winning 115 of the 270 National Assembly seats on which the elections were held.
During a session in parliament following the election of then-PM Imran, PML-N leader Shehbaz brought up allegations of rigging in the July 25 polls. Alleging that 1.6 million votes were rejected, he questioned the discovery of ballot papers from gutters and streets across the country.
“You know their (PTI’s) narrative well; they used to call others robbers and dacoits while they were the bigger robbers.”
Nawaz added that the people of the country are now aware of what the previous government did and further said, “They only indulged in chaos, anarchy and fights, including slandering others.”
He asked if a country can progress under such circumstances and with such people residing in the corridors of power.
The PML-N chief lamented that prior to the change of power in 2018, the country was on a path of progress with low inflation and higher growth rates.
Nawaz recalled that the Saudi riyal was valued at Rs11 when Pervez Musharraf imposed martial law in 1999, compared to around Rs78 today (as pointed out by an audience member). He said currency depreciation had made life unaffordable for Pakistanis.
The PML-N supremo added that Pakistan cannot make decisions independently due to its reliance on the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“If our rate of progress had remained the same, who knows where we would’ve reached today. There would be no worries about IMF or about foreign exchange,” Nawaz said.
“Now we have all these worries — what are our reserves, whether IMF will let us do this or not. We cannot make any decision ourselves. Our personal decisions are in the hands of foreigners,” he stated.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox