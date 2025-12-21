Former Pakistan PM his wife convicted for allegedly undervaluing a Bulgari jewellery set
Dubai: A special court has sentenced former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-II case, which revolves around allegations that the couple retained a Saudi gift at a fraction of its value.
The case concerns a Bulgari jewellery set given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ((PTI) Chief Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official visit in May 2021. According to prosecutors, the set, valued at around Pak Rs80 million (Dh1.5million), was purchased by the couple for only Pak Rs2.9 million (Dh38,000) which they argued amounted to fraud and breach of public trust.
The verdict, delivered on Saturday by Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, sentenced both Imran and Bushra Bibi under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, with fines of Rs16.4 million each. Failure to pay the fines could result in additional jail time.
According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the sentence will run consecutively after Imran Khan completes his 14-year sentence in a separate £190 million corruption case. The court also cited the age of the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi’s gender in applying what it called a “lenient” sentence, and credited them for time already spent in detention.
The Toshakhana, a government department in Pakistan, collects gifts given to public officials by foreign dignitaries. Officials may purchase gifts at a fixed percentage of their assessed value. Prosecutors argued that Khan and his wife misused this system to retain an expensive gift at a significantly undervalued price.
The ruling triggered a strong response from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party:
PTI described the verdict as a politically motivated attempt to prolong Imran Khan’s imprisonment. The party highlighted that family members and lawyers were barred from attending the closed-door trial.
Imran Khan, currently serving a sentence in another corruption case, reportedly called for nationwide protests and plans to appeal the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.
PTI leaders, including Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan and Salman Akram Raja, criticised the handling of the case, alleging that decisions were being executed according to a pre-written script and questioned the legality of Bushra Bibi’s detention conditions.
However, the government officials defended the ruling as legally justified. Minister Tarar called the retention of undervalued gifts a fraudulent breach of public trust.
Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik described the verdict as consistent with constitutional and legal principles.
Finance Ministry officials said the Judgment followed standard Toshakhana procedures, noting that the couple had failed to deposit the gift in state records.
With the ruling now in place, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s legal teams are expected to appeal in higher courts. The case highlights ongoing tensions in Pakistan between legal accountability, political rivalry, and questions over judicial independence.
Charges Against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi: They are accused of undervaluing and retaining a Bulgari jewellery set worth Rs80 million, paying only Rs2.9 million.
Legal basis: Convictions were under the Pakistan Penal Code (sections 34 & 409) and Prevention of Corruption Act (section 5[2]), citing criminal breach of trust and misconduct by public officials.
Political context: The case is seen by PTI as politically motivated, while the government maintains it is enforcing the law.
Next Steps: The couple will appeal the verdict, and the ruling will run consecutively after Imran Khan’s ongoing sentence in the £190 million corruption case.
