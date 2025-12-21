The case concerns a Bulgari jewellery set given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ((PTI) Chief Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official visit in May 2021. According to prosecutors, the set, valued at around Pak Rs80 million (Dh1.5million), was purchased by the couple for only Pak Rs2.9 million (Dh38,000) which they argued amounted to fraud and breach of public trust.