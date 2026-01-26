Dhurandhar actor arrested in Mumbai for raping domestic help for over a decade

The arrest follows a complaint filed by a 41-year-old woman against actor Nadeem Khan
Mumbai: Actor Nadeem Khan, recently seen in the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, was arrested by Mumbai police on January 22 for allegedly raping his domestic help over a period of 10 years, authorities said on Monday.
The arrest, according to a PTI report, follows a complaint filed by a 41-year-old woman, PTI reported.
According to the complaint, the woman, who has previously worked as domestic help for several actors, became acquainted with Khan several years ago.
The complainant alleged that Khan promised to marry her, and on that assurance, sexually assaulted her multiple times both at her residence in Malwani and at Khan’s home in Versova, over a span of a decade.
“Based on the victim’s statement, we have registered a case and taken the accused into custody,” a police official told PTI.
Khan was last seen in Dhurandhar, a high-octane action thriller starring Ranveer Singh. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film combines intense action sequences with a gripping storyline, keeping viewers engaged throughout. The film’s slick cinematography, fast-paced editing, and pulse-pounding soundtrack were widely praised, cementing Dhurandhar as one of the notable Bollywood action hits in recent years.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox