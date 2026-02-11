Flipperachi’s hit song FA9LA is meme gold after Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh & Akshaye
Dubai: Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is all set to perform at a concert in Mumbai's Pheonix Market City on March 13th!.
The voice, behind the viral track FA9LA from Dhurandhar, will kick off his first-ever live show and is expected to kick off a broader India tour, with an official announcement on ticketing, dates, and venue details expected soon.
Flipperachi’s meteoric rise has been fueled by FA9LA, a track that resonated worldwide especially with the spy thriller fans thanks to its unconventional structure, raw sonic textures, and high-energy delivery. Akshaye Khanna dances to this tune and it has also become meme gold.
The song even set a Guinness World Record, topping four Billboard Arabia charts.
Naturally, the Indian audiences, introduced to the track through Dhurandhar, are eagerly awaiting the chance to see him live.
A veteran of Arab hip-hop, Flipperachi started rapping at age 12 and quickly became a leading voice in Arabic-language hip-hop.
Named Bahraini Artist of the Year in 2024, he has also collaborated with global stars including Shaquille O’Neal, Shaggy, and The Game.
The hype around Flipperachi isn’t just limited to the Arab world. When he topped four Billboard Arabia charts simultaneously with a place in Guinness World Record, he said in a video statement. “It feels amazing,” He was in the midst of a photoshoot, when he was told about the milestone. “It became popular in a language [Hindi] that it wasn’t sung in. It just exploded!”
Born Hussam Aseem in Manama, Bahrain, Flipperachi has been shaping Arab hip-hop for over a decade. His debut album, Straight Out of 2Seas (2013), laid the groundwork for his distinctive sound, which later gained global attention through collaborations with DJ Outlaw. With FA9LA, he has now reached millions of new listeners, inspiring memes, dance reels, and fan videos across India.
“FA9LA is more about a vibe than literal meaning,” Flipperachi told Fever FM.
“When I say, ‘I got a Fa9la,’ it means I’m in the zone, living the moment.” The Dhurandhar team originally considered creating their own version, but keeping the track in its original Arabic helped it resonate widely, showing how music can transcend borders.
Outside the spotlight, Flipperachi is a family man, married to Najwa with a young son.