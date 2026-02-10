GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Dhurandhar enters the Winter Olympics as Russian figure skater sets ice on fire with viral Bollywood tracks and bindi

From Kareena Kapoor Khan's hit song to Ranveer Singh's epic track, Bollywood made an entry

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova reacts in the kiss and cry area after competing in the figure skating women's singles free skating team event during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan on February 8, 2026.
AFP-WANG ZHAO

Dubai: Move over classical symphonies, Bollywood has officially conquered the ice rink.

In a moment no one saw coming, the viral title track of Dhurandhar made its way to the Winter Olympics 2026 in Milan-Cortina, proving once again that Ranveer Singh’s film has legs and now, blades.

Russian-Georgian figure skater Anastasiia Gubanova turned her Olympic routine into a full-blown Bollywood spectacle, gliding across the rink to a mashup of Hindi hits that ended with the thunderous Dhurandhar title track. Yes, you read that right: Dhurandhar has entered the Winter Olympics.

The 23-year-old athlete kicked off her performance with “San Sananana Sana” from Ashoka before switching gears into Aditya Dhar’s high-energy anthem. What followed was equal parts sport and cinema: sharp spins, dramatic pauses and even a cheeky Punjabi folk step thrown in for good measure.

And because subtlety is overrated, Gubanova didn’t just bring the music — she brought the look too. Dressed in a red-and-gold costume and sporting a bright red bindi, she sent desi fans into collective meltdown on social media.

“Just saw Anastasiia Gubanova ice skating at the Milan Olympics with a bindi and Indian music — full Hindu vibes. Cheering for her,” wrote one user on X, summing up the internet’s mood.

Turns out, this wasn’t a one-off experiment. Gubanova had debuted the same Bollywood mashup, bindi included, at an event in Beijing in September 2025. But performing it on the Olympic stage has taken the crossover to another level altogether.

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge set to release on March 19, 2026, the timing couldn’t be more cinematic. From movie theatres to ice arenas, the Dhurandhar fever shows no signs of cooling down — quite literally.

For the record, Gubanova is no viral rookie. She is the 2023 European Champion, a two-time European silver medalist and a regular on the ISU Grand Prix podium. But this time, it wasn’t just her medals making headlines, it was her Bollywood moment.

Because when a Russian figure skater performs with a bindi to a Ranveer Singh track at the Olympics, you know one thing for sure:
Dhurandhar hasn’t just gone global — it has gone glacial.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
