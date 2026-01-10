How Dhurandhar title track stormed NBA, becoming a global Indian moment in San Francisco

Bollywood didn't slip in quietly — it kicked the doors down with a dhol beat
Dubai: The explosive title track of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, thundered through San Francisco’s Chase Center during an NBA game, as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks. What followed was not a background music moment, but a full-blown cultural takeover — complete with a high-energy Bhangra performance that transformed the pre-game show into a celebration of Punjabi swagger and Bollywood bravado.
Dancers from the globally renowned Bhangra Empire took to the court in traditional Punjabi attire, moving in sync with Dhurandhar’s now-viral title track. In a league known for curating the coolest elements of global pop culture — from hip-hop to Latin beats — the NBA gave Dhurandhar the kind of stage usually reserved for global music superstars.
And the crowd felt it.
Inside the packed arena, fans cheered as the booming Punjabi rhythms collided with American basketball culture, creating a crossover moment that felt organic, electric and unmistakably mainstream. On social media, clips from the performance spread rapidly, with many calling it a proud and powerful global moment for Indian music — but more importantly, a sign of how Dhurandhar has entered the international hype cycle.
At home in India, Dhurandhar has already been dominating pop culture conversations, with its music, visuals and Ranveer Singh’s larger-than-life presence driving unprecedented buzz. Now, with its title track echoing through one of America’s most iconic sports arenas, the film’s reach has leapt far beyond cinema halls and into the world’s biggest pop-culture platforms.
This wasn’t a diaspora-only moment or a niche cultural showcase. It was Bollywood stepping confidently into the NBA’s global spotlight — a space shared by the biggest names in music, sport and entertainment. In doing so, Dhurandhar didn’t just make noise; it claimed space.
As Bhangra Empire’s performance went viral, fans hailed the track’s energy, calling it a “banger” and celebrating how effortlessly Punjabi beats blended with the NBA’s high-octane atmosphere. For Dhurandhar, it marks yet another milestone in what is shaping up to be one of the most culturally dominant Bollywood launches in recent memory.
From Indian cinema to American arenas, Dhurandhar isn’t just travelling — it’s conquering.
