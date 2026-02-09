Alex Astridge & Piera Hudson: From Ski Dubai to the Winter Olympics

Skiing duo preparing to represent the UAE at Winter Olympics
Alex Astridge and Piera Hudson are set to make history as they become the first athletes to represent the UAE at the Winter Olympics.
The pair will compete in the men’s and women’s alpine skiing events in Milan, with Piera set to hit the slopes on Sunday 15 February, followed by Alex on Monday 16 February.
Both Alex and Piera honed their skills at Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort inside Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates, proving that winter dreams can start in the desert.
Heriot-Watt Dubai student Alex, who represented the UAE at the 2024 Junior Olympics, pays homage to Ski Dubai as he prepares to make his senior Olympic debut.
“I started skiing when I was just three at Sky Dubai,” said the 19-year-old. “My mum wanted me to learn skiing as a life skill in case we was to ever go on a ski holiday and it has transformed into me competing in the Olympics.
I owe my whole career to Ski Dubai, I grew up there and I wouldn't be in the position I’m in now if it wasn’t for Ski Dubai.Alex Astridge
Alex got his first taste of representing the UAE at the Junior Winter Olympics in South Korea.Competing in the Slalom discipline, he finished 38th out of 80 athletes in his debut international event.
The experience proved to be an eye-opener for the teenager, offering just a glimpse of what he could go on to achieve.
“I think my moment of inspiration hit quite late, I remember only really realising how big this could be at the opening ceremony of the youth Olympics,” explained Alex.
“Seeing the crowd and all the athletes from different sports under the same roof was the moment that really inspired me to keep pushing, and to achieve the ultimate goal of reaching the Olympics in 2026.
“This is the biggest milestone of my life, and I hope to make not just myself proud, but the entire country, whose incredible support for myself and Piera in the lead-up to the Olympics has meant so much.”
Piera’s journey has followed a slightly different path to Alex’s. She also started skiing at a young age, but joined Ski Dubai already as an accomplished athlete having previously represented New Zealand at the 2012 Youth Olympic Games.
The 30-year-old recalls the excitement of discovering Dubai had a ski facility when she relocated and talks on the support she’s received since heading to Milan for the Olympics.
“I was lucky enough to ski from a very young age so realising I could continue this when I relocated at Ski Dubai was amazing, and I was welcomed with open arms,” said Piera.
“Once I saw the passion and how inspiring the team were at Ski Dubai and the winter federation I knew I could be a part of something special. I had amazing support from day one, Ski Dubai and the Olympic committee have been brilliant and I couldn’t wish to be with a better team, they have made my dream come true.”
While the UAE does not yet have a strong tradition of winter sports, the country's participation is part of a broader effort to expand its presence in international sports beyond traditional disciplines like athletics, football, and judo.
Beyond the result she achieves, Piera’s primary goal is to inspire the next generation of UAE athletes to embrace winter sports and show that it’s possible to reach great heights, even in sports that are less popular in the region.
“I don’t have a specific rank that I want to achieve at these Olympics,” explained Piera. “Beyond the games I would love for my participation to inspire the next generation, I think it’s super important to have visibility and identity in different kinds of sports.
“There will be kids out there that may not even know that winter sports could be an option for them, so to see the UAE represented on the world’s biggest stage is a huge thing.
"Hopefully, Alex and I can set a precedent moving forward, and the UAE can field an even larger team in the 2030 Olympics.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox