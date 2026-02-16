UAE’s Piera Hudson makes Winter Olympics debut

The 30-year-old had a tough opening race at the Games
Piera Hudson made her Winter Olympics debut as she took to the snow on Sunday in the women's giant slalom competition.
In the first run of the giant slalom, Hudson finished 42nd with a time of 1:08.01. She was 4.78 seconds behind the leading time after the opening run. While the result placed her outside immediate medal contention, completing a clean first run at the Olympics is itself a significant achievement.
The giant slalom demands both technical precision and speed, with athletes navigating tightly set gates on challenging terrain. Hudson showed composure and commitment as she worked her way down the course against some of the world’s best racers.
In the second run, however, Hudson did not finish (DNF). Giant slalom courses in second runs are often more demanding, as conditions can deteriorate and racers push harder to improve their standings. Unfortunately, she was unable to complete the course, meaning she did not record an overall combined result and was not included in the final classification for the event.
The competition was ultimately won by Italy’s Federica Brignone, who delivered two strong runs to secure gold on home snow. Sweden’s Sara Hector and Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund shared the silver medals after finishing with identical combined times a rare and dramatic outcome at the Olympic level.
Beyond the race result itself, Hudson’s presence at these Games carries historic significance as one half of the UAE’s first-ever Winter Olympic team. Alex Astridge, also competing for the UAE will take on the slops on Monday February 16.
Competing at this level marks a milestone not only in their individual careers but also for winter sports development in the country.