GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

UAE’s Piera Hudson makes Winter Olympics debut

The 30-year-old had a tough opening race at the Games

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Piera fulfilled her dream of competing at a Winter Olympics
Piera fulfilled her dream of competing at a Winter Olympics

Piera Hudson made her Winter Olympics debut as she took to the snow on Sunday in the women's giant slalom competition.

In the first run of the giant slalom, Hudson finished 42nd with a time of 1:08.01. She was 4.78 seconds behind the leading time after the opening run. While the result placed her outside immediate medal contention, completing a clean first run at the Olympics is itself a significant achievement.

The giant slalom demands both technical precision and speed, with athletes navigating tightly set gates on challenging terrain. Hudson showed composure and commitment as she worked her way down the course against some of the world’s best racers.

In the second run, however, Hudson did not finish (DNF). Giant slalom courses in second runs are often more demanding, as conditions can deteriorate and racers push harder to improve their standings. Unfortunately, she was unable to complete the course, meaning she did not record an overall combined result and was not included in the final classification for the event.

The competition was ultimately won by Italy’s Federica Brignone, who delivered two strong runs to secure gold on home snow. Sweden’s Sara Hector and Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund shared the silver medals after finishing with identical combined times a rare and dramatic outcome at the Olympic level.

Beyond the race result itself, Hudson’s presence at these Games carries historic significance as one half of the UAE’s first-ever Winter Olympic team. Alex Astridge, also competing for the UAE will take on the slops on Monday February 16.

Competing at this level marks a milestone not only in their individual careers but also for winter sports development in the country.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 'Moon building' concept that gets associated with Dubai every now and then.

Dubai Moon would be a giant leap for tourism

2m read
Alex Astridge & Piera Hudson will represent Team UAE at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics

From Ski Dubai to the Olympics and UAE first

3m read
The UAE's flag bearer Piera Hudson during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026.

How to watch UAE athletes at the 2026 Olympics

1m read
United States' Lindsey Vonn celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Super G, in Tarvisio, Italy, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

US speed star Vonn, 41, to make her return to Olympics

3m read