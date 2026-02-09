GOLD/FOREX
How to watch UAE athletes at the 2026 Olympics

The UAE has made history with its debut at the Winter Olympics

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
1 MIN READ
The UAE's flag bearer Piera Hudson during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026.
The UAE's flag bearer Piera Hudson during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026.
The United Arab Emirates made its debut at the Winter Olympics.

The UAE will be represented by alpine skiers Alexander Astridge and Piera Hudson during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

If you'd like to see the UAE athletes perform from Dubai, here's how to watch.

How to watch the Olympics in the UAE

Fans can watch the 2026 Winter Olympics via Connect BeIN on the web and app. The UAE is three hours ahead of Milan, Italy.

UAE athletes at the Olympics

Astridge and Hudson will compete on the following days:

Piera Hudson:

Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom: Sunday, February 15, 1pm CET / 4pm GST

Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom: Wednesday, February 18, 1pm CET / 4pm

Alex Astridge:

Alpine Skiing Men's Slalom: Monday, February 16, 1pm CET/ 4pm GST

