How to watch UAE athletes at the 2026 Olympics

The UAE has made history with its debut at the Winter Olympics
The United Arab Emirates made its debut at the Winter Olympics.
The UAE will be represented by alpine skiers Alexander Astridge and Piera Hudson during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.
If you'd like to see the UAE athletes perform from Dubai, here's how to watch.
Fans can watch the 2026 Winter Olympics via Connect BeIN on the web and app. The UAE is three hours ahead of Milan, Italy.
Astridge and Hudson will compete on the following days:
Piera Hudson:
Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom: Sunday, February 15, 1pm CET / 4pm GST
Alpine Skiing Women's Slalom: Wednesday, February 18, 1pm CET / 4pm
Alex Astridge:
Alpine Skiing Men's Slalom: Monday, February 16, 1pm CET/ 4pm GST
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox