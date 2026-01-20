GOLD/FOREX
ENTERTAINMENT

Dhurandhar's sequel title revealed, but did the violent teaser get cleared from India's censor board?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the teaser is an action-packed one filled with stars and stunts

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
A still of Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun
Dubai: Bollywood fans, get ready. Ranveer Singh's epic blockbuster Dhurandhar. which surpassed Rs13 billion in box office collection, is back with a sequel and it’s already got Bollywood movie fans talking.

The new film is officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the first teaser has been cleared by the CBFC with an ‘A’ certificate. Clocking 1 minute 48 seconds, the teaser packs action, drama, and suspense in a short but explosive ride. Sources say it hints at higher stakes and more intense sequences than the first film.

Big-screen first

Instead of releasing online immediately, the teaser will premiere in theaters with Border 2, giving fans a first big-screen look at Ranveer Singh in full action mode.

Even weeks after the first film, Dhurandhar continues to trend online, with fans speculating on how the revenge plot will unfold. Social media is buzzing with theories, memes, and excitement.

When is it out?

Mark your calendars — Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits theaters on March 19, 2026 in India, the United States, and other markets. The first instalment did not release in the GCC countries.

But those in India are all set for the second chapter. Ranveer Singh returns as the lead in which he plays a roguish Indian undercover spy on Pakistan soil.

Earlier this week, actress Sara Arjun who made her Bollywood debut in a leading role opposite Ranveer Singh, spoke about how the love for Dhurandhar was overwhelming. She even joined Instagram to check out all the comments and adoring posts.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
