Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster trends on Netflix ahead of the March 19 sequel release
After a record-shattering theatrical run, Dhurandhar has landed on Netflix in the UAE, giving fans another chance to watch Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller ahead of its much-anticipated sequel.
The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which crossed a staggering Rs13 billion at the global box office, is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, expanding its reach across the region.
The film has mirrored its cinema success on OTT, emerging as one of the most-watched titles in India and continuing to trend strongly on Netflix.
As anticipation builds for Dhurandhar 2, set for a theatrical release on March 19, a leaked image from the sequel’s shoot has further fuelled fan curiosity, sparking fresh theories around the mysterious antagonist, Bade Saab.
A leaked picture from the sets of Dhurandhar 2, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, has taken social media by storm, reigniting excitement around the sequel.
Fans are dissecting every frame, convinced the image holds crucial clues to the identity of Bade Saab.
An X user shared a photo of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, suggesting that Major Iqbal could potentially be Bade Saab.
The post read: “This leaked image from the Dhurandhar sets, showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal, opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is Bade Saab himself? And what if Aslam informs him that Hamza was behind Rehman Dakait’s murder? Iqbal could then instruct Aslam to keep digging into Hamza while secretly monitoring him.”
Dhurandhar emerged as one of 2025’s biggest Bollywood action hits, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. After a strong theatrical run, the film found renewed popularity on Netflix, where it became one of the most-watched titles in India.
With momentum firmly on its side, attention has now shifted to Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, 2026.
Reports had earlier suggested that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would drop alongside Border 2, but that did not materialise. Instead, the leaked set image has delivered an unexpected jolt of excitement, keeping fans firmly hooked.
The viral image appears to show Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam in conversation with Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal.
Believed to be from the sequel’s shoot, the photograph has triggered intense speculation about Major Iqbal’s true role in the story.
In the first film, Bade Saab is repeatedly referenced but never revealed. He is portrayed as a shadowy puppet master linking organised crime, terrorism and political power. The film ends with Ranveer Singh’s undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari adding Bade Saab to his hit list, making the character central to the sequel’s narrative.
With Major Iqbal now seen alongside SP Aslam in the leaked image, many fans believe Arjun Rampal’s character could finally be unveiled as Bade Saab. Theories point to a deeper conspiracy, with some suggesting that Iqbal may manipulate Hamza rather than expose him, setting up the sequel’s central conflict.
One X user wrote that the image “opens up so many possibilities”, suggesting Major Iqbal could use insider information to control Hamza’s actions in Dhurandhar 2. Another user shared photos and videos from a shoot near Fort, Mumbai, sparking speculation over whether a teaser or trailer was being filmed.
Titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film is set for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.
It will face stiff box office competition from Kannada action thriller Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.
As anticipation builds, the mystery surrounding Bade Saab remains the biggest talking point. With leaks, theories and fan deba
tes dominating social media, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most closely watched Bollywood releases.
