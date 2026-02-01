The post read: “This leaked image from the Dhurandhar sets, showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal, opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is Bade Saab himself? And what if Aslam informs him that Hamza was behind Rehman Dakait’s murder? Iqbal could then instruct Aslam to keep digging into Hamza while secretly monitoring him.”