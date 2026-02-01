GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

'Dhurandhar 2' leak: Is Bade Saab finally revealed? Fans speculate

Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster trends on Netflix ahead of the March 19 sequel release

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal’s viral set photo reignites sequel speculation.
Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal’s viral set photo reignites sequel speculation.
Instagram/ saraarjunn

After a record-shattering theatrical run, Dhurandhar has landed on Netflix in the UAE, giving fans another chance to watch Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller ahead of its much-anticipated sequel.

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which crossed a staggering Rs13 billion at the global box office, is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, expanding its reach across the region.

The film has mirrored its cinema success on OTT, emerging as one of the most-watched titles in India and continuing to trend strongly on Netflix.

As anticipation builds for Dhurandhar 2, set for a theatrical release on March 19, a leaked image from the sequel’s shoot has further fuelled fan curiosity, sparking fresh theories around the mysterious antagonist, Bade Saab.

Viral image fuels sequel buzz

A leaked picture from the sets of Dhurandhar 2, featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, has taken social media by storm, reigniting excitement around the sequel.

Fans are dissecting every frame, convinced the image holds crucial clues to the identity of Bade Saab.

An X user shared a photo of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal, suggesting that Major Iqbal could potentially be Bade Saab.

The post read: “This leaked image from the Dhurandhar sets, showing SP Aslam meeting Major Iqbal, opens up so many possibilities. What if Major Iqbal is Bade Saab himself? And what if Aslam informs him that Hamza was behind Rehman Dakait’s murder? Iqbal could then instruct Aslam to keep digging into Hamza while secretly monitoring him.”

Sequel hype after blockbuster success

Dhurandhar emerged as one of 2025’s biggest Bollywood action hits, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. After a strong theatrical run, the film found renewed popularity on Netflix, where it became one of the most-watched titles in India.

With momentum firmly on its side, attention has now shifted to Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, 2026.

Teaser delay, but a bigger surprise

Reports had earlier suggested that the Dhurandhar 2 teaser would drop alongside Border 2, but that did not materialise. Instead, the leaked set image has delivered an unexpected jolt of excitement, keeping fans firmly hooked.

What the leaked photo shows

The viral image appears to show Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam in conversation with Arjun Rampal, who plays Major Iqbal.

Believed to be from the sequel’s shoot, the photograph has triggered intense speculation about Major Iqbal’s true role in the story.

Who is Bade Saab in Dhurandhar?

In the first film, Bade Saab is repeatedly referenced but never revealed. He is portrayed as a shadowy puppet master linking organised crime, terrorism and political power. The film ends with Ranveer Singh’s undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari adding Bade Saab to his hit list, making the character central to the sequel’s narrative.

Fans suspect a major reveal

With Major Iqbal now seen alongside SP Aslam in the leaked image, many fans believe Arjun Rampal’s character could finally be unveiled as Bade Saab. Theories point to a deeper conspiracy, with some suggesting that Iqbal may manipulate Hamza rather than expose him, setting up the sequel’s central conflict.

Social media theories gather pace

One X user wrote that the image “opens up so many possibilities”, suggesting Major Iqbal could use insider information to control Hamza’s actions in Dhurandhar 2. Another user shared photos and videos from a shoot near Fort, Mumbai, sparking speculation over whether a teaser or trailer was being filmed.

Release date and Box Office clash

Titled Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the film is set for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

It will face stiff box office competition from Kannada action thriller Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

All eyes on Bade Saab

As anticipation builds, the mystery surrounding Bade Saab remains the biggest talking point. With leaks, theories and fan deba

tes dominating social media, Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most closely watched Bollywood releases.

Related Topics:
bollywoodmoviesUAE filmsBollywood iconsFilm releases

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A still of Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar star on working with Ranveer Singh

2m read
A still of Dhurandhar with Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun

Dhurandhar's sequel title revealed and teaser cleared

2m read
A screengrab of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh from the first look of 'Dhurandhar'

Why Priyadarshan adores Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar?

2m read
A screengrab of Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh from the first look of 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar and Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun 20-Year age gap

2m read