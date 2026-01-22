Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to the original
Dubai: A few hours earlier, Bollywood movie fans went down a spiral assuming that Uri star Vicky Kaushal is the latest A-lister to join the spy thriller franchise 'Dhurandhar 2'. But before the rumours could get out of control, industry sources confirmed to local dailies in India that Vicky is not a part of the much-anticipated film.
An insider called the rumours “outrageous” and urged fans and media to treat them as unfounded.
No Uri crossover
“Vicky Kaushal and Uri have no involvement in Dhurandhar 2. We understand the excitement around the sequel, but these claims are purely fan-generated rumours and should not be taken as news,” the insider told Bollywood Hungama.
What to expect from Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up to the original, which grossed a staggering Rs13 billion worldwide in 2025. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, with a cast promising high-octane action and gripping drama. March 19th is when the fans are hoping to check out the second chapter.
But what's Vicky, who recently became a dad with actress and wife Katrina Kaif, upto? He was last seen in Chaava.
Sources claim the actor remains focused on projects like Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor.
Back to Dhurandhar 2, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar 2 will stick to its original storyline, keeping the spotlight on Ranveer Singh’s character. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it promises to bigger and bolder than the original blockbuster.
