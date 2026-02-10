After Dhurandhar hit, Ranveer Singh receives WhatsApp extortion threat, security tightened

Despite the security concerns, Ranveer Singh continues to enjoy career success. His spy thriller Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning over ₹1,300 million worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer plays an Indian spy operating in Lyari, Pakistan. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, with the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set to release on March 19, 2026.