After Dhurandhar hit, Ranveer Singh receives WhatsApp extortion threat, security tightened

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have strengthened security at their Mumbai residence
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have significantly increased security at their Mumbai residence after a targeted extortion attempt. Ranveer reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note from an unidentified sender demanding around ₹100 million.
This comes amid a series of unsettling incidents in the city, including a shooting outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. Investigators are reportedly exploring possible links between the extortion threat and activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has recently targeted several high-profile figures in Bollywood.
According to IANS, the unidentified sender contacted Ranveer through a WhatsApp voice note demanding a large sum of money. The actor immediately informed the Mumbai Police, who enhanced security around the couple’s home and launched a probe to trace the sender.
In response, six-armed security personnel were deployed outside the residence, alongside a uniformed police officer already stationed on-site. Authorities are working to trace the digital footprint of the extortionist.
As reported by the Hindustan Times, the security deployment has created tension within the housing complex. An official letter from the society’s managing committee to the Dadar Police Station expressed “serious concern” over armed guards in shared spaces.
The committee noted that the presence of weapons in the lobby, gymnasium, and children’s play areas caused unease among residents. They urged police to confirm whether the couple had obtained the necessary permissions for such measures.
The extortion threat comes amid a spike in criminal activity targeting Bollywood. Recently, five bullets were fired at Rohit Shetty’s residence. Investigations revealed that the vehicle used in the attack was sourced from Pune and passed through multiple intermediaries before the shooting.
Police described the crime as following a modular approach, where small groups are hired without knowing each other’s identities. The suspects escaped the scene, and senior officers responded promptly.
Despite the security concerns, Ranveer Singh continues to enjoy career success. His spy thriller Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, earning over ₹1,300 million worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer plays an Indian spy operating in Lyari, Pakistan. The film is currently streaming on Netflix, with the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set to release on March 19, 2026.
Deepika Padukone, who welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024, was last seen in Singham Again. She is preparing for her next major project, the high-octane action thriller King, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan.
For now, the couple’s priority remains the safety of their family, as the police investigation into the extortion attempt continues.