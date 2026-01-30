GOLD/FOREX
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar out on Netflix in the UAE now

UAE fans can now stream the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has broken box office records, crossing a staggering Rs 13 billion worldwide and setting a high bar for Bollywood releases. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller continues to make waves, sharing screens with hits like Border 2 and the latest release, Mardaani 3, while keeping fans hooked.

As anticipation builds for Dhurandhar Part Two, the makers have confirmed the film’s Netflix premiere. Fans can now stream the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to viewers across different languages in UAE.

Star-studded cast

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Clocking in at 3 hours and 34 minutes, Dhurandhar blends action and intrigue with star power, making it a cinematic experience worth streaming.

Looking ahead

With the sequel set to release on March 19, fans have plenty to look forward to. The next chapter promises even bigger thrills, with new challenges, high stakes, and familiar faces returning for the action-packed ride.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
