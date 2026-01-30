Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar out on Netflix in the UAE now

As anticipation builds for Dhurandhar Part Two, the makers have confirmed the film’s Netflix premiere. Fans can now stream the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to viewers across different languages in UAE.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has broken box office records, crossing a staggering Rs 13 billion worldwide and setting a high bar for Bollywood releases. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller continues to make waves, sharing screens with hits like Border 2 and the latest release, Mardaani 3, while keeping fans hooked.

With the sequel set to release on March 19, fans have plenty to look forward to. The next chapter promises even bigger thrills, with new challenges, high stakes, and familiar faces returning for the action-packed ride.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Clocking in at 3 hours and 34 minutes, Dhurandhar blends action and intrigue with star power, making it a cinematic experience worth streaming.

