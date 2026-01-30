GOLD/FOREX
Dhurandhar singer Flipperachi’s Fa9la tops Arabia Billboard charts, sets Guinness World Record: 'It feels amazing'

Now a meme magnet, his Arabic track powered Akshaye Khanna’s dramatic entry and has boomed

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
flipperachi
flipperachi
Ali Alriffai

Dubai: Bahraini rapper Flipperachi has officially entered the Guinness World Records after his song Fa9la (pronounced Faasla), featured in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, topped the Arabia Charts with the highest number of billboards. The achievement has made the artist a household name in India, where the track has gone viral alongside Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry scene in the film.

"Guinness World Records, Habibi. It feels amazing. It became a popular in a language [Hindi] that it wasn't sung in. It boomed in another language! It just saw an explosion and I am so thrilled topping four charts at one time with one song" said Flipperachi in a video statement. In the video that's now gaining traction, he was in a photoshoot when he was surprised with the wonderful news.

Born Hussam Aseem in Manama, Bahrain, the 36-year-old artist has been making music for over a decade. His debut album Straight Out of 2Seas, released in 2013, laid the foundation for his distinctive Arabic hip-hop sound. His career took a major turn after collaborating with DJ and producer DJ Outlaw.

With Fa9la featured in Dhurandhar, Flipperachi’s music has reached millions of new listeners. The track, which accompanies Akshaye Khanna’s dramatic entry, has become a viral hit on social media, inspiring memes, dance reels, and fan videos across India.

Fa9la, pronounced ‘faasla’, is more about a vibe than a literal meaning,” Flipperachi told Fever FM. “When I say, ‘I got a Fa9la,’ it means I’m in the zone, living the moment.”

Flipperachi revealed that the Dhurandhar team initially approached him to license the song. “They considered making their own version,” he said, “but eventually decided to use the track as it was.” The decision to keep the original Arabic track intact helped it resonate with Indian audiences.

Mark Abou Jaoude, Head of Music at Spotify MENAP, commented on the track’s global impact: “Fa9la is a reminder of how quickly music can travel. Seeing a song from Bahrain chart globally shows how far locally rooted sounds can go.”

Outside the spotlight, Flipperachi is a family man. He is married to Najwa, and the couple has a young son. From Arabia Charts billboards to a Guinness World Record, Flipperachi’s journey shows how one track can cross borders and rewrite an artist’s career.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
