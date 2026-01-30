"Guinness World Records, Habibi. It feels amazing. It became a popular in a language [Hindi] that it wasn't sung in. It boomed in another language! It just saw an explosion and I am so thrilled topping four charts at one time with one song" said Flipperachi in a video statement. In the video that's now gaining traction, he was in a photoshoot when he was surprised with the wonderful news.

Dubai: Bahraini rapper Flipperach i has officially entered the Guinness World Records after his song Fa9la (pronounced Faasla), featured in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, topped the Arabia Charts with the highest number of billboards. The achievement has made the artist a household name in India, where the track has gone viral alongside Akshaye Khanna’s iconic entry scene in the film.

Flipperachi revealed that the Dhurandhar team initially approached him to license the song. “They considered making their own version,” he said, “but eventually decided to use the track as it was.” The decision to keep the original Arabic track intact helped it resonate with Indian audiences.

