Find out why Dhurandhar fans are up in arms in India over Netflix version of Dhurandhar
Dubai: Ranveer Singh’s action-packed Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar has finally made its OTT debut on Netflix after a successful theatrical run.
However, instead of celebration, the film’s streaming release has sparked disappointment and criticism from fans over unexpected censorship and muted dialogues.
The film, which hit cinemas in December 2025, features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. Set against the backdrop of a high-risk Intelligence Bureau mission, Dhurandhar had been certified ‘A’ for adult audiences. Viewers therefore expected the OTT version to be uncut, a promise many believe Netflix failed to deliver.
Soon after the film dropped on the platform, social media was flooded with complaints about altered scenes and censored language. Several users claimed that nearly ten minutes of footage appeared to be trimmed, with certain dialogues muted or edited out. Dhurandhar did not release in the UAE or the GCC, and the movie isn't available on local OTT platforms.
But Ranveer Singh fans in India aren't happy.
The move to trim and mute scenes in the Indian roll-out surprised many, given that OTT platforms cater primarily to mature audiences and are generally associated with uncensored content.
Fans were quick to call out what they saw as a contradiction. One user wrote, “You certify the film as ‘A’ and still mute words? Are we five-year-olds? Everyone watching on this app is over 18. There’s no point in ruining the raw vibe of the film with cuts and censoring.”
Another viewer expressed disappointment, saying, “I was really hoping for an uncut version, but they’ve muted the curse words just like the theatre version.” A third comment simply asked, “Why are the abuses censored at all?”
The backlash highlights growing viewer expectations from streaming platforms, especially when it comes to preserving creative integrity for adult-rated films. As of now, Netflix has not issued any official statement addressing the edits or explaining the reason behind the censorship.
Whether the platform will respond to fan outrage or restore the uncut version remains to be seen. For now, Dhurandhar’s OTT release has become a talking point for reasons far removed from its high-octane storyline.
