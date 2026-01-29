We talk about outrage — and how quickly it expires. As journalists, we know the pattern: anger trends for ten days, then vanishes under the next breaking story. I mention shows like Delhi Crime and ask whether there can ever be “too many” such narratives.

The Mardaani franchise was born as a spillover rage after Nirbhaya tragedy, the brutal gangrape and murder of a young woman on a moving bus in Delhi. It remains a crime that shook India’s conscience and triggered nationwide protests about women’s safety. That collective anger is what still fuels Mukerji’s portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy more than a decade later.

That anxiety is the emotional engine of the Mardaani franchise, which began in 2014 in the shadow of the 2012 Nirbhaya case. What started as a single film has now become a genre of its own: female-cop stories dealing head-on with crimes against women and children.

Our chat soon moved towards less grim topics: Dubai, food, and memory. I remind her of the last time we met at a women’s police station by the beach. She had just bought a SALT burger. (Yes, that detail has lived rent-free in my head.)

