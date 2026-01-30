Dubai: There is something heartening about watching the feisty Rani Mukerji take on criminals in her slightly heeled boots, vest and an oversized shirt. It has become her signature. But familiar swagger can only take a film so far. Mardaani 3 doesn’t bore you, but it leaves little room for nuance.

Speaking of baddies, in the Mardaani franchise, the antagonists are usually layered and memorable. This time, the villain Mallika Prasad, known as “Amma”, is drawn in broad strokes. Her cat eyes, large red bindi, gold disc nose ring and crooked rings announce her evil too clearly. Her backstory is also familiar: a childhood destroyed after she and her sister are sold to a brother. There is no restraint in how her cruelty is portrayed. Yet watching the two women — Rani as the cop and grinding-teeth Amma — verbally spar, their smouldering eyes and mutual disgust sparking off each other, is genuinely entertaining.

The economics of crime also enter the narrative, which was the most interesting bit. Two girls go missing on the same day: one is an ambassador’s daughter, the other the daughter of his driver.

Mardaani 3 operates in broader strokes. Yet Rani Mukerji shines in moments where Shivani Roy exercises cop brutality. Her refusal to play by the book when dealing with those she believes belong in hell is strangely cathartic to watch. It may not be right, but it is undeniably effective.

There is, however, another villain in the film — a surprise package. More restrained and far more interesting than “Amma”, his presence adds a layer of intrigue the narrative badly needs. What is also compelling is the motive behind the kidnapping of young girls. It does not follow the familiar sexual abuse template, and that deviation makes the film more watchable and unsettling in a different way.

The child’s mother, whose uterus is “for hire”, is a drug addict herself and already three months pregnant again. She is more concerned about getting her next fix than about the baby she had rented out for begging on the streets.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan is Entertainment Editor.