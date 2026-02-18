Dubai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has never played it safe in her career. Her first film was the incredibly enjoyable romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in which she played a plus-size woman navigating an arranged marriage to a vain high-school drop out.

The self-made star, Bhumi, was brilliant and her performance went far beyond just putting on over 15 kilos for the role. And since then she has never shied away from taking on risks.

This season, she is now stepping into playing a fierce cop in the dark crime series Daldal, out on Prime Video now.

Streaming now on Prime Video, the cop series isn’t a typical whodunit, claims Bhumi in an interview with Gulf News.

“It’s a why-dunit cop series. What excited me the most about Daldal was that it was trying to disrupt a very, very successful genre,” she tells me, sounding like she’s just discovered a guilty pleasure.

“Serial killer narratives, crime drama, psychological dramas do very, very well, especially on streaming platforms too!."

Pednekar plays Rita Ferreira , a cop who is volatile and vulnerable. She’s morally anchored, but internally, she has “every trait that can make her a serial killer, and yet she chose the righteous path", adds Bhumi.

“She is violent internally. She’s angry. She’s broken. Yet she is vulnerable, yet she has bouts of empathy too."