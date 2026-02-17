Before his Bollywood meet, Macron held bilateral talks with Indian PM Narendra Modi
Dubai: French President Emmanuel Macron, who turned heads at the World Economic Forum with his blue reflective aviators, brought his signature style to Mumbai today while meeting Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee.
In the pictures that are now doing the rounds, Macron was spotted with Slumdog Millionaire star Kapoor and other stars like Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, and Shabana Azmi.
According to reports, the meeting held at the Taj Hotel Colaba, focused on art, cinema, and potential collaborations between India and France, highlighting the cultural side of the French President’s trip.
Earlier, Macron held bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Bhavan, where the leaders reviewed key aspects of the India–France strategic partnership.
In a post on X, PM Modi shared that Macron had enjoyed his time in Mumbai, including a morning run before the day’s meetings, describing the city as “a delight” to experience.
Macron’s visit included a surprise public moment when he joined Mumbai’s early morning walkers for a jog, accompanied by French and Indian security personnel.
Dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and sunglasses, he maintained his fitness routine despite the busy diplomatic schedule, impressing local onlookers.
Later in the day, President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a gesture reflecting solidarity against terrorism and the shared values of resilience and democracy between India and France.