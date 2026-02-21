GOLD/FOREX
French President wraps up India trip with hit Dhurandhar soundtrack and Bollywood flair

French President Emmanuel Macron embraces Indian pop culture with Dhurandhar reel

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Dubai: It was clear that the ever-suave French President Emmanuel Macron, or at least his team, had a finger firmly on India’s pop-culture pulse. Instead of issuing a formal closing statement, he wrapped up his recent India visit with a highlight reel set to the viral track from Dhurandhar, the polarising Bollywood blockbuster currently storming the box office.

And that choice of music was no accident. Dhurandhar is one of the most talked-about and fiercely debated films in recent memory, with its next sequel slated for release on March 19. Loud, familiar and unmistakably current, the track reflects what India is listening to right now. This was not about chasing virality. It was about cultural awareness and knowing the soundtrack of the moment.

The visuals feel equally grounded. Macron meeting Bollywood stars like Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chaddha didn't surprisingly feel performative. His interviews with the local press also looked relaxed, conversational, even warm. There’s an ease to how he listens and responds that suggests curiosity rather than obligation.

But my favourite moment? Macron jogging along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, with unsuspecting onlookers trying to figure out who this man was, security guards trailing behind him. Many just pulled out their phones for a photo, mistaking him for a Hollywood star.

And the warmth he shares with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to deserve a Bollywood movie in itself. The number of handshakes and hugs, the easy smiles, the unguarded body language, it all seems like a genuine connection, not just protocol.

What also works about the reel is that it doesn’t try to explain itself. It lets music and moments do the work. Macron doesn’t just look like a visiting world leader ticking boxes.

And in a world where political imagery often feels distant and overmanaged, this reel with cracking Dhurandhar title track feels just right.

