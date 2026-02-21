And that choice of music was no accident. Dhurandhar is one of the most talked-about and fiercely debated films in recent memory, with its next sequel slated for release on March 19. Loud, familiar and unmistakably current, the track reflects what India is listening to right now. This was not about chasing virality. It was about cultural awareness and knowing the soundtrack of the moment.

Dubai: It was clear that the ever-suave French President Emmanuel Macron , or at least his team, had a finger firmly on India’s pop-culture pulse. Instead of issuing a formal closing statement, he wrapped up his recent India visit with a highlight reel set to the viral track from Dhurandhar, the polarising Bollywood blockbuster currently storming the box office.

And the warmth he shares with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to deserve a Bollywood movie in itself. The number of handshakes and hugs, the easy smiles, the unguarded body language, it all seems like a genuine connection, not just protocol.

But my favourite moment? Macron jogging along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, with unsuspecting onlookers trying to figure out who this man was, security guards trailing behind him. Many just pulled out their phones for a photo, mistaking him for a Hollywood star.

