Macron goes for a morning jog along Mumbai’s Marine Drive

This marks President Macron’s fourth visit to India and his first official visit to Mumbai
Dubai: French President Emmanuel Macron surprised onlookers in Mumbai with an early morning jog along the iconic Marine Drive during his visit to India, drawing crowds and sparking buzz on social media.
Dressed in athletic gear and accompanied by security personnel, Macron was seen jogging along the scenic seafront promenade, one of the city’s most recognisable landmarks. The informal outing offered a rare glimpse of the French leader in a relaxed setting, with several morning walkers and joggers stopping to capture photos and videos.
The visit came as Macron is in India for high-level diplomatic engagements, including meetings with Indian leaders and participation in official events to strengthen bilateral ties. His visit focuses on boosting cooperation in defence, trade, clean energy and technology.
Marine Drive, often referred to as the “Queen’s Necklace” for its sweeping arc of lights at night, is a popular spot for locals and tourists alike. Macron’s appearance added an unexpected highlight for early risers, many of whom shared their encounters online, praising the gesture as warm and approachable.
Security was tight but discreet, with local authorities coordinating closely with French officials to ensure the president’s safety while allowing the public to witness the moment unfold smoothly.
Macron’s jog also underscored the growing personal diplomacy seen during international visits, where leaders engage in cultural and everyday experiences to connect with host nations beyond formal meetings.
The visit marks another step in the deepening strategic partnership between India and France, which continues to expand across multiple sectors.