Indian Idol takes centerstage in Abu Dhabi with special Yas Island episode

Indian Idol's Yas Island episode marks UAE debut in the hit music talent hunt show
Dubai: Abu Dhabi is set to play a starring role in Indian Idol as the iconic music reality show will be filmed for the first time in the UAE with a special episode filmed at Yas Island.
According to reports, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced that they will bring its popular ‘Yaadon Ki Playlist’ theme to a global stage, marking a major milestone in the franchise’s journey.
Adding to the spectacle, acclaimed playback singer and composer Madhubanti Bagchi will appear as a special guest. Known for her versatility, she has lent her voice to hit tracks such as Aaj Ki Raat, Peelings and Shararat, along with several much-loved Bengali songs.
Over the years, Indian Idol has become a talent-hunt show that discovers and nurtures singers.
Judge Vishal Dadlani said such moments are defining for young artists, helping build confidence and sharpen ambition while underlining the global reach of Indian music today.
"Given how widely Indian music today is being consumed, shared, and celebrated across the world, this special episode at Yas Island further exposes contestants to a larger stage, preparing them for the global music industry," said Dadlani in a statement put out by Sony.
Fellow judge Badshah added that shooting in Abu Dhabi brings a new level of excitement and will further boost contestants’ confidence as they perform on a truly global stage.
Host Aditya Narayan said the international episode reflects how Indian Idol continues to grow in scale and ambition while staying true to its mission of celebrating dreams and discovering talent.
The Yas Island special episodes of Indian Idol will air exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV on February 21 and 22, 2026, at 8pm.
Stay tuned for the full interviews with the judges in Abu Dhabi