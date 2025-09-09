“When I entered the industry, I was not really needed,” she laughs. “There were already amazing voices doing well. But sometimes in a crowd, one person stands up and says, ‘This is different.’ For me, it was people like the late Aadesh Shrivastavaji, who gave me my first break at 11. He told me, ‘Your voice doesn’t sound like a child’s voice, so I’m going to give you this chance.’”