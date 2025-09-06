I asked if Dubai is his experimental crowd. He nodded. “For that format, yes, it worked like that. But in general, I feel like it’s just so much energy here. Like good energy, good way is this amazing. The crowd’s always been 10 or 10. I love that.”

Kitchens, maggi, and the immigrant hustle

Talk soon turned domestic. “When you moved from Punjab to like Canada, you know, you learn everything,” AP said. “Back home, you’re not in the kitchen ever. Yeah, so when you go to Canada — oh my god, cooking. You know, honestly, you learn how to be independent. Yes, there’s always good. There’s always good.”

Shinda laughed: “We have made parathas together too.”

It’s the kind of immigrant banter that makes you forget you’re talking to a global pop idol.

Watching his own grind on screen

The AP Dhillon: First of a Kind docu-series brought fans into his world, but AP admits it also jolted him.

“Honestly, we, we never took it in when the documentary came out, and we sat and watched, and we’re like, holy… like we went through all this stuff. And like, you know, you’re such on the go mode. You forget about all the moments and the stuff that happened. It’s like one after the other and the other. And life is so fast these days, with social media and everything… you’re into next thing and the next thing. And you never take time to sit and take it in, yes, and when the series came out at that time, I really sat and took it in. I was like, oh shit. Like, it’s actually — we did something good.”

Love, Snoop Dogg, and growing up

AP is equally at ease with heart-melters like Dil Nu and party anthems. He shrugged and pointed to Shinda. “This guy’s a great he’s genius. And the second thing is, is we, we used to focus lot on hip hop. That’s where and how we started.”