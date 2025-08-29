Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shine at Nebraska-Cincinnati game in first public outing since engagement

Kelce, repping his Bearcats roots, strutted around the field during warm-ups in a bold red-and-white striped sweater before slipping into a suite, where Swift joined him right before kickoff. Cameras caught them laughing and mingling with friends, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had his eye on another rising No. 15—Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, already drawing Mahomes comparisons for both looks and play style.