Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shine at Nebraska-Cincinnati game in first public outing since engagement

The couple had shared dreamy photos of their proposal on Instagram earlier this week
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift just made their first public appearance since dropping the engagement bombshell earlier this week—and where else would they be but Arrowhead Stadium? The newly engaged power couple turned heads Thursday night at the Nebraska-Cincinnati matchup.
Kelce, repping his Bearcats roots, strutted around the field during warm-ups in a bold red-and-white striped sweater before slipping into a suite, where Swift joined him right before kickoff. Cameras caught them laughing and mingling with friends, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had his eye on another rising No. 15—Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola, already drawing Mahomes comparisons for both looks and play style.
The sighting comes just days after Kelce and Swift dropped a five-photo Instagram carousel announcing their engagement. Swift’s rep confirmed her ring is a vintage mine-cut diamond from Kindred Lubeck, adding just the right amount of old-school glam to the fairytale.
Also in the mix: Jason Kelce, now retired and thriving in his “New Heights” podcast era, plus several Chiefs players with Cincinnati ties. With Nebraska fans out in full force (including the son of Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt), it was a family affair that blended college football, NFL legends, and a dash of pop megastardom.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox