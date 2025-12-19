Fujairah rainfall response: Swift action restores normalcy after heavy downpour

Efficient response in Fujairah ensures safety after intense rainfall
Fujairah: Fujairah’s municipal and emergency services have successfully contained the impact of heavy rainfall that swept the emirate early on Friday, restoring normal conditions across roads and residential areas without reports of injuries or property damage.
The Fujairah Public Works and Agriculture Department, working alongside municipal teams, cleared significant water accumulation from main roads, roundabouts and internal neighbourhoods after intense downpours led to runoff from mountain streams and wadis.
Pumps, tankers and specialised machinery were deployed to remove standing water, allowing traffic and daily activity to resume in full.
Salem Mohammed Al Maksah, Director of the Public Works and Agriculture Department, said teams had been mobilised in advance of the low-pressure system known as “Al Bashaer”, with pumps, equipment and suction tankers positioned in flood-prone areas and workforce capacity increased. “This readiness enabled us to drain accumulated water in record time,” he said.
Municipality Director General Mohammed Saif Al Afkham said crews operated around the clock to ensure traffic flow and road safety, acting under an integrated emergency plan coordinated with relevant authorities. He stressed the municipality’s continued readiness to respond to public reports as weather conditions evolve.
Police also reported smooth conditions on the roads. Brigadier Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhahnani, Director of Traffic and Patrols at Fujairah Police, said no rain-related traffic accidents were recorded, crediting early deployment of fixed and mobile patrols for maintaining traffic flow.
The coordinated response, supported by Fujairah’s modern rainwater drainage network, helped the emirate weather the storm with minimal disruption.
