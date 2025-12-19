Dubai weather response: Ambulance reports drop in critical calls

Coordinated efforts reduce critical incidents during Dubai's weather shift
Dubai Ambulance recorded a marked drop in critical and high-risk emergency calls during the recent spell of unstable weather, with the vast majority of reports classified as minor and handled swiftly, according to the corporation’s executive director, Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar.
Julfar, according to Emarat Al Youm, said all calls received from Thursday to Friday were largely non-critical and were addressed immediately, either at the scene or, where necessary, through patient transfer. By contrast with ordinary days, the number of serious cases was “very limited,” he noted.
The reduction in critical incidents, he said, reflected coordinated action across government entities in Dubai, alongside the activation of remote-working arrangements that helped curb traffic movement and, in turn, reduce accidents and injuries.
“These measures had a positive impact on public health and safety,” Julfar said, adding that conditions across the emirate remained normal due to the concerted efforts to mitigate the effects of the weather.
Dubai Ambulance teams were placed on round-the-clock alert from the onset of the weather system, implementing a comprehensive field plan based on the strategic deployment of personnel and vehicles across the emirate to ensure rapid response times.
Operations were conducted within a joint emergency framework bringing together all relevant authorities to monitor conditions and respond immediately to any urgent calls.
Staffing levels were temporarily increased to 425 personnel, up from about 300 on typical days, to ensure adequate coverage and readiness. Mr Julfar said the organisation’s crews were fully prepared and capable of handling a wide range of incidents efficiently.
The authority also activated 157 emergency resources, including ambulances, four-wheel-drive vehicles capable of reaching flooded or difficult roads, field support units, marine ambulances to secure waterways, and air ambulance services in coordination with Dubai Police’s Air Wing.
The flexible deployment plan was designed to ensure rapid access to incidents across all parts of the emirate.
Julfar praised close cooperation with Dubai Health and both public and private hospitals in transferring patients efficiently, while also commending sustained coordination with strategic partners across the emergency ecosystem, including the Dubai Resilience Centre, Dubai Police, Civil Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority and Dubai Municipality.
He said Dubai Ambulance would remain on high alert in the coming period to guarantee immediate and effective responses to any emergencies, stressing that public safety remains the corporation’s top priority as coordination with partner entities continues to address any developments with the highest level of preparedness.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox