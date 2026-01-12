GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Ambulance launches AI-powered Smart First Aid Kit

New app guides residents and visitors with step-by-step emergency instructions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
The interactive app offers videos, simulations and multilingual guidance for all users.

Dubai: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services is set to launch an AI-powered “Smart First Aid Kit” in the form of a digital platform and mobile app aimed at improving public awareness of first aid and emergency response. The tool will provide fast, accurate medical guidance through interactive digital channels.

The initiative, designed for both residents and visitors, will offer clear educational content focused on preventive healthcare. It aims to help people handle emergency situations before ambulance crews arrive, reducing health risks and improving public safety.

Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Ambulance, said community awareness is a key priority, with free first aid education forming a core part of the organisation’s mission alongside emergency response services.

According to Emarat Al Youm, Julfar said the project seeks to turn the traditional first aid box into an interactive smart system that goes beyond storing medical supplies. Instead, it will actively guide users by offering practical instructions when needed.

 The platform will work in a way similar to conversational AI tools. Users will be able to describe a situation or ask a question and receive clear, step-by-step guidance on how to respond. The service will also include explainer videos and digital simulations to demonstrate procedures in a simple and accessible manner.

Julfar said the app will cover a wide range of medical situations, from minor injuries to serious emergencies at home or in the workplace. The focus, he said, is on taking the correct action during the critical moments before professional help arrives.

He noted that international first aid standards are generally stable and updated every five years, allowing the platform to provide consistent and reliable guidance. “Part of our role is awareness, and another part is prevention,” he said. “We do not just provide information; we make sure it is effective, easy to understand and accessible to everyone.”

 Julfar added that global experiences, particularly in the United States, show that community education is a vital part of emergency medical systems. Investing in artificial intelligence, he said, helps Dubai align with international best practices and raise public safety standards.

One of the main challenges, he noted, is Dubai’s cultural and linguistic diversity, with more than 200 nationalities living in the emirate. To address this, the platform will support multiple languages and use visual and audio tools to make learning easier.

Dubai Ambulance also plans to integrate the system into schools, universities and workplaces, enabling institutions to use the platform for regular first aid training.

The initiative reflects Dubai Ambulance’s wider vision of combining innovation with emergency services, ensuring life-saving knowledge is accessible to all and that safety becomes a shared responsibility across society.

