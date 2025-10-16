Emergency and Crisis Atlas was launched at Gitex Global 2025
The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has launched the national project called “Emergency and Crisis Atlas” at Gitex Global 2025. The platform represents a fully integrated digital system that marks a qualitative leap in the country’s emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem.
This step reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing national readiness, anticipating risks, and mitigating the impact of future crises. The Emergency and Crisis Atlas is an intelligent national platform that employs the latest artificial intelligence technologies and has been developed using geographic information systems (GIS) and remote sensing technologies. It aims to strengthen national capabilities in predicting potential risks, improving preparedness and readiness, and enhancing the efficiency of response operations across various emergency scenarios.
The system stands out as an integrated geospatial platform featuring over 40 specialised applications covering all fields of national risk, and providing advanced analytical tools that support strategic decision-making across all stages of crisis management.
The platform also offers interactive and analytical maps that provide a comprehensive visual overview of risks, infrastructure, and critical resources across the UAE, thereby enhancing the ability of decision-makers to take accurate, data-driven actions.
Moreover, the platform enables NCEMA teams and strategic partners to conduct advanced predictive analyses and build assumptions and multiple scenarios. It also supports risk forecasting and impact assessment using precise analytical tools that address key questions such as who, how, why, how much, and where. Authorities can then determine optimal readiness levels for each scenario and develop practical solutions to reduce the effects and consequences of risks — ultimately enhancing response speed and the efficiency of national crisis management.
Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director General of NCEMA, said the Emergency and Crisis Atlas is one of the most prominent and innovative technological projects, reflecting the Authority’s approach to leveraging advanced technology in strengthening national readiness and response systems.
He explained that the platform goes beyond displaying geospatial data, serving as an advanced analytical tool to build proactive scenarios, test the readiness of national plans, and support decision-making based on accurate data and artificial intelligence technologies.
Al Neyadi added that the Authority is continuing its efforts to develop the next generation of the “Emergency and Crisis Atlas” to make it even more interactive and fully integrated with national digital systems, enabling smart risk monitoring, analysis, and response capabilities. He pointed out that NCEMA is currently developing a geospatial simulation application, to be launched in the near future, which will focus on simulating flood risks in the most vulnerable areas, in order to study their impacts and build proactive models that help reduce consequences and enhance preparedness.
He emphasised that launching the Emergency and Crisis Atlas at GITEX Global 2025 comes is the Authority’s efforts to drive sustainable digital transformation in emergency and crisis management by adopting advanced data-driven geospatial solutions that support national resilience and help build a more prepared and sustainable society.
The “Emergency and Crisis Atlas” is an integrated digital platform designed to transform the emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem in the UAE through the use of AI, GIS, and remote sensing technologies.
This advanced national smart tool is designed to support national capabilities in predicting potential risks, enhancing preparedness and readiness, and improving response efficiency across all emergency scenarios. It reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening national resilience and anticipating future risks.
• Geospatial Integration
A comprehensive geospatial platform that includes over 40 specialised applications covering all areas of national risk.
• Advanced Analytical Tools
Provides interactive and analytical maps that visually display risks, infrastructure, and critical resources, enabling accurate, data-driven strategic decision-making.
• Predictive Insights
Empowers NCEMA teams and strategic partners to conduct advanced predictive analytics, build multiple scenarios, and assess risk impacts using tools that answer key questions, enabling the identification of optimal readiness levels.
