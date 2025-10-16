Al Neyadi added that the Authority is continuing its efforts to develop the next generation of the “Emergency and Crisis Atlas” to make it even more interactive and fully integrated with national digital systems, enabling smart risk monitoring, analysis, and response capabilities. He pointed out that NCEMA is currently developing a geospatial simulation application, to be launched in the near future, which will focus on simulating flood risks in the most vulnerable areas, in order to study their impacts and build proactive models that help reduce consequences and enhance preparedness.