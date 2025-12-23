Rebus triumphs at Big 5 Global

Secures strong interest for closeout services
Rebus Holdings LLC achieved remarkable success at the recent Big 5 Global Construction Tradeshow, showcasing their in-house platform, CloseoutSoft.
Reporting overwhelmingly positive feedback, visiting professionals acknowledged the practical value of Rebus's software and the supporting service for their complex projects.
The four-day exhibition generated substantial international interest, with inquiries from major markets across Europe, Asia and the GCC. Attendees were particularly impressed with Closeoutsoft's ability to simplify and centralize project closeout activities, enabling teams to efficiently manage, track, and execute all necessary requirements. A key highlight for many visitors was the software’s crucial role in helping contractors secure their retention money through timely and well-documented project completion.
Over 30 firms expressed formal interest in engaging Rebus as a Closeout Specialist, signaling robust market demand and laying a strong foundation for Closeoutsoft’s future global rollout. As a Bronze Sponsor, Rebus delivered several well-received keynote addresses and live demos detailing the challenges faced by firms in achieving successful project outcomes. These events highlight the unique value the company brings to solving these pain points for their clients.
This success reinforces Rebus' dedication to delivering forward-thinking, industry-focused solutions and solidifies its position as a key contributor to the technological advancement of the construction sector.
To learn more, please visit: www.closeoutsoft.ae
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox