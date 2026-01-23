Paolo Maldini joins forces with RRS International for luxury hospitality project

It felt like a serious discussion about a destination, a hospitality concept, and a long-term asset. Over time, you learn to appreciate conversations that are grounded and practical, and that’s what this felt like.

Paolo Maldini (PM): It actually started through a friend. I was introduced to the owners of RRS International Development, and what I appreciated immediately was their tone, founder-led, hands-on, and very direct. There was no pressure, no show.

Paolo, you’ve built your reputation on calm leadership, discipline... Take us back to the beginning: How did you first come across this opportunity, NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments, and what made you personally say, “I want to explore this properly?

In an exclusive chat, Maldini reflects on the collaboration along with Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC and Partner at RRS Capital Management LLC FZ, and Sanjay Dhawan, Co-Founder, RRS International Development FZ LLC.

RRS International Development has announced their collaboration with the football legend Paolo Maldini, a move that reflects the player’s confidence in the project’s vision, the NH Collection brand, and the leadership behind RRS International Development.

Luxury today can mean very different things, sometimes it’s scale and spectacle, sometimes it’s privacy, calm, and detail. Why does this project speak to your taste, and to who you are?

PM: I’ve never been attracted to excess. I’m attracted to quality and control. Boutique luxury, as this project is, feels more intentional, the atmosphere is calmer, the experience is more personal, and details matter more.

For me, real luxury is not ‘more.’ It’s ‘better.’ Better design choices, better service culture, better feeling when you arrive. It’s the same in football, you don’t need to do the most dramatic thing if your positioning is right.

Why did NH Collection stand out to you as the right hospitality partner for a branded project like this?