Paolo Maldini joins forces with RRS International for luxury hospitality project

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
3 MIN READ
RRS International Development has announced their collaboration with the football legend Paolo Maldini, a move that reflects the player’s confidence in the project’s vision, the NH Collection brand, and the leadership behind RRS International Development.

In an exclusive chat, Maldini reflects on the collaboration along with Rakesh Mirchandani, Co-Founder of RRS International Development FZ LLC and Partner at RRS Capital Management LLC FZ, and Sanjay Dhawan, Co-Founder, RRS International Development FZ LLC.

Paolo, you’ve built your reputation on calm leadership, discipline... Take us back to the beginning: How did you first come across this opportunity, NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments, and what made you personally say, “I want to explore this properly?

Paolo Maldini (PM): It actually started through a friend. I was introduced to the owners of RRS International Development, and what I appreciated immediately was their tone, founder-led, hands-on, and very direct. There was no pressure, no show.

It felt like a serious discussion about a destination, a hospitality concept, and a long-term asset. Over time, you learn to appreciate conversations that are grounded and practical, and that’s what this felt like.

Luxury today can mean very different things, sometimes it’s scale and spectacle, sometimes it’s privacy, calm, and detail. Why does this project speak to your taste, and to who you are?

PM: I’ve never been attracted to excess. I’m attracted to quality and control. Boutique luxury, as this project is, feels more intentional, the atmosphere is calmer, the experience is more personal, and details matter more.

For me, real luxury is not ‘more.’ It’s ‘better.’ Better design choices, better service culture, better feeling when you arrive. It’s the same in football, you don’t need to do the most dramatic thing if your positioning is right.

Why did NH Collection stand out to you as the right hospitality partner for a branded project like this?

PM: NH Collection is a brand we all know, particularly in Europe, and especially in Italy and Spain. What stood out to me with this project is that the product feels different and very complete. It combines the standards and experience of an established international brand with a lifestyle-driven concept that fits naturally with the destination.

Why is this NH Collection project such a defining development for RRS International Development and Al Marjan Island?

Rakesh Mirchandani: This project represents a strategic milestone for us and for Al Marjan Island. Bringing NH Collection to Ras Al Khaimah for the first time, within a mixed-use development comprising 121 hotel keys and 36 branded residences, positions the project at the intersection of hospitality, lifestyle, and long-term investment.

Its location near Wynn Al Marjan Island, combined with strong early demand from international buyers, reflects growing confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism-led growth and reinforces our focus on delivering assets with both lifestyle appeal and durable investment fundamentals.

How does the design and execution of the NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah project reflect the RRS development philosophy?

Sanjay Dhawan: The project reflects our belief that true luxury is created through thoughtful design, disciplined execution, and strong partnerships. Designed by B8 Architecture, the wave-inspired form responds directly to its coastal setting, while curated amenities such as the cantilevered statement pool, rooftop infinity pool, and wellness-led spaces elevate the hospitality experience.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure the development delivers quality, consistency, and long-term relevance for both guests and owners alike.

