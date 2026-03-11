GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Alexandra Makarovski: How Inner Me transforms career fulfillment

Professional success should align with the life you want, not just look good on paper

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Makarovski, Founder, Inner Me LLC.
Alexandra Makarovski, Founder, Inner Me LLC.

Inner Me did not begin with a business plan.

It began with a question at the height of what looked like a successful corporate career. I had stability, progression, and financial security. From the outside, it made perfect sense. Inside, I felt disconnected from my work.

There was no dramatic turning point. Just a persistent question: If this is success, why doesn’t it feel fulfilling?

As I reflected and spoke openly with others, a pattern emerged. Many capable professionals were not lacking ambition or talent. They were lacking clarity. On paper, their careers looked stable and well-constructed. In reality, many felt stuck and professionally unfulfilled. Some wanted change but could not define it. Others hesitated, unsure how to move forward without risking the stability they had built.

I left a well-paying role to invest my savings in a business focused on purposeful career transitions.

That insight became the foundation of Inner Me.

I chose to leave a well-paying role and invest my savings in a business focused on clarity and purposeful career transitions. Launching the company meant learning entrepreneurship in real time, establishing brand visibility from zero, and earning trust in a mature professional services sector.

Building the company required trial, error, and risky choices. Those missteps shaped the principles that still guide the business today: focus on one problem you solve exceptionally well, build visibility intentionally, and surround yourself with the right support. Built from scratch, Inner Me stands on one belief: professional success should not only make sense on paper. It should make sense for the life you want to live.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Coco Gauff of the United States walks off court showing her emotion after she has retired with an arm injury against Alexandra Eala of the Phiippines during their third round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Alex Eala advances as Coco Gauf retires with injury

1m read
Alexandra Eala, Philippine's trailblazer and 49th-ranked in WTA tennis, speaks to members of the media during a press conference in Manila on January 24, 2026, ahead of the Philippines Open-WTA 125 on January 26.

Alex Eala continues to rise in WTA rankings

1m read
Class 10 students engage in last-minute revision before their first CBSE board exam at Delhi Private School centre. (Photo for representation purposes only)

UAE Class 10 students: Ace CBSE Science exam in 3 days

3m read
Class 10 students head to their first CBSE board exams at Delhi Private School on Tuesday.

CBSE Class 10,12 exams today: Easy, tough or tricky?

3m read