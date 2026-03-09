GOLD/FOREX
Tennis

Eala advances at Indian Wells as Gauff retires with arm injury

Filipina tennis sensatio moves forward after Gauff retires from Indian Wells match

AFP
Coco Gauff of the United States walks off court showing her emotion after she has retired with an arm injury against Alexandra Eala of the Phiippines during their third round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.
AFP

World number four Coco Gauff retired injured from her third-round match at Indian Wells to send rising Filipina talent Alexandra Eala into the last 16 on Sunday.

Eala, 20, was leading 6-2, 2-0 when Gauff threw in the towel, having received treatment on her left arm during an injury timeout late in the final set.

A trainer worked on Gauff's shoulder and arm and after she was broken in the final game of the opening set, returned to wrap her forearm.

It was to no avail, and Gauff went to the net and told Eala she was calling it a day after dropping her serve in the second game of the second set.

"I really didn't want to win this way," Eala said.

"But this is still a really big moment for me to be able to play on Stadium One of Indian Wells and against such a great competitor," she added, wishing Gauff a speedy recovery.

Eala will face Czech Linda Noskova for a place in the quarter-finals.

