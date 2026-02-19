After a respectable run Alex Eala is beaten by world no 4 Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and exits the competition.

Gauff put on an incredible showing on Centre Court to earn herself a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The American meant business right from the first play as she broke Eala’s serve right away to take advantage before doing so again after holding her own to give herself a 3-0 lead in a flash.

There was very little Eala could do to stop the 21-year-old whose power shots proved too strong especially in the opening set which she completely controlled.

Gauff went on to win the next three games in the first set with Eala never really being able to put together a bit of momentum.

The American came out flying once again in the second set as she looked to wrap up the game and prepare for Friday’s semi-final.

Similar to the first set she instantly broke Eala’s serve and just like that it was 3-0 to Gauff.

Eala had a strong opportunity to claim her first game of the match and even threaten Gauff’s serve, but the 20-year-old squandered her advantage point, allowing the game to slip to deuce. That shift in momentum opened the door for her opponent to fight back and extend the lead to 4–0.

With the match slipping away, the support for Eala never wavered. The fans stayed firmly behind her, their energy unwavering, and it may well have lifted her when she finally got on the board to make it 4–1.

Eala wasn’t prepared to give up without a fight and to her credit fight is exactly what she did, the world no 47 made it 4-2 with the crowd roaring her on at every point.

Fans began to wonder if she might produce something special. However, it wasn’t to be, as Gauff responded with two brilliant points to halt Eala’s momentum and push the score to 5-2.

Gauff closed the game off winning the final game 40-30 as she takes a 6-0, 6-2 win into the semi-finals where she will face the winner of Antonia Ruzic and Elina Svitolina.

“Coco played really well, said Eala. “To be honest it wasn’t my best performance at all but I’m happy I was able to show a better level in the final few games.

“I think there’s still definitely a gap in terms of level between me and Coco and other players of her caliber, so it’s my job to work on closer that gap.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.