UAE Class 10 students: How to ace CBSE Science exam in 3 days – smart prep guide

From physics formulas to biology diagrams: Experts share a high-impact revision plan
With the CBSE Class 10 English exam held on February 21 and Science scheduled for February 25, students have just a three-day gap to switch gears and prepare for one of the most concept-heavy papers. The Science exam this year will also follow a sectional format, with questions divided into Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, requiring focused strategies for each subject.
School leaders in Dubai told Gulf News that smart revision, not panic, is the key.
David Jones, Principal of Springdales School Dubai, noted that while the short gap can feel tight, it becomes manageable when students “reset” mentally as soon as the English paper ends.
“The key is not to reread everything – revise smart.”
Jones advised students to begin with NCERT textbooks to reinforce clear concepts and then focus on high-return areas such as definitions, diagrams and labelling, key chemical reactions, formulas and numericals.
He said that students need to be “comfortable” with case-based and competency-style questions.
“Practice using the CBSE Sample Paper and a few previous-year papers under timed conditions, then spend time correcting mistakes using the marking scheme,” he said.
Nargish Khambatta, Principal and CEO of GEMS Modern Academy and Senior Vice President at GEMS Education, reassured students that the format should not come as a surprise.
“Competency-based questions have been in place for over three years, so there are no surprises. CBSE sample papers and answer schemes were shared well in advance, and schools have provided strong, targeted support,” she said.
“The short gap actually helps students stay focused and manage their time effectively.”
The question paper is divided into three sections: Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Students must write answers only in the designated section. Any mixed responses will not be evaluated, and marks will not be awarded, even during verification or revaluation.
Jones advised students to view the paper not as one long exam, but as three focused segments, each needing a slightly different approach.
During reading time, students should scan all sections, identify questions they are confident about, note internal choices and decide early which ones to attempt. Planning the order in advance can reduce anxiety.
Clarity of concepts and correct terminology are essential. Answers should be precise and aligned to the marks allotted, written in structured points rather than lengthy paragraphs. Draw neat, well-labelled diagrams wherever required.
Accuracy is critical. Balanced equations, correct chemical formulas and proper nomenclature must be written carefully. Explanation-based questions require clear reasoning, while numerical demand careful calculation to avoid careless errors.
Logical presentation and steady practice are key. Students should write the formula first in numerical problems, substitute values clearly and solve step by step, always including correct units. Diagrams, where required, should be neat and labelled.
“Completing one section at a time helps maintain focus and reduces anxiety,” Jones noted, adding that the sectional pattern reduces confusion rather than increasing it.
Students are advised not to get stuck on difficult questions. If unsure, move ahead and return later. A good strategy is to keep the last 15 minutes strictly for revision – this helps in catching calculation errors, missing units, incomplete steps in numerical or incorrect diagram labelling. “In Science, small mistakes cost marks,” Jones said.
Students should recheck formulas, ensure all steps are shown in numerical, confirm units are written, review diagrams and quickly reread MCQs for missed keywords.
In the final days, students should avoid reopening entire chapters. Instead, focus on key formulas, important reactions, definitions, laws, labelled diagrams and summary notes. Revisiting mistakes from pre-board exams and practice papers is especially helpful.
Sunday: Revise major chapters and diagrams
Monday: Solve one full paper under timed conditions
Tuesday: Fix weak areas and redo common mistakes
Finally, experts stressed the importance of sleep and health. A calm, rested mind performs far better than a tired one.