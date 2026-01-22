CBSE exams: Studying late nights? UAE doctors warn it can lower marks

Doctors give sleep and diet tips to help students perform better
As thousands of Class 10 and 12 students across the UAE prepare for CBSE board exams, paediatricians are urging families to focus on two often-overlooked factors – sleep and nutrition – warning that late nights, skipped meals, and excess caffeine can significantly affect performance and lower marks.
Medical experts told Gulf News that consistent sleep routines and balanced meals can sharpen focus, improve memory recall and even reduce exam-related anxiety.
“Sleep plays a critical role in attention, memory consolidation and emotional regulation,” said Dr Diya Abdul Rasheed, Specialist Paediatrician at Medeor Hospital, Dubai.
During deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the brain processes and stores information learned during the day. “Students who sleep 7 to 9 hours regularly show better concentration, faster recall and improved problem-solving skills,” he said.
“In contrast sleep deprivation leads to poor focus, forgetfulness, irritability, slower reaction times, and increased exam anxiety, directly affecting performance.”
Echoing this, Dr Rana Wehbe, Paediatric Specialist at NMC Royal Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said research consistently shows that students who are sleep-deprived suffer from reduced attention spans and impaired decision-making during exams.
“Sleep is critical for memory consolidation, a process that takes place during both REM and non-REM stages,” Dr Wehbe said.
Dr Diya underlined that proper sleep and diet significantly reduce exam-related stress and anxiety.
“Adequate sleep helps regulate stress hormones like cortisol, improving mood and emotional control. Nutritious food supports stable blood sugar and neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine, which reduce anxiety and improve confidence.”
Dr Wehbe noted that students who get enough rest experience lower rates of anxiety and mood disorders.
“A healthy diet low in sugar and caffeine provides a steady energy boost, helping students maintain focus, retain information more effectively, and build confidence in their academic performance,” Dr Wehbe said.
For students preparing for board exams, doctors recommend simple but consistent routines:
Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep, even during exams,
Limit screen use at least one hour before bedtime,
Finish dinner two to three hours before sleep,
Keep meals light in the evening,
Take short study breaks and include light physical activity.
A balanced diet that maintains steady blood sugar levels is essential for sustained focus.
Complex carbohydrates such as whole wheat chappati, oats and brown rice for long-lasting energy,
Protein-rich foods including eggs, milk, yogurt, dals and nuts to support brain function,
Healthy fats like almonds, walnuts and seeds for cognitive health,
Fruits and vegetables, especially bananas, berries and leafy greens, rich in antioxidants,
Adequate hydration, as even mild dehydration can affect alertness.
“Students should never skip breakfast,” Dr Wehbe said. “Those who eat in the morning consistently perform better academically.”
Both doctors cautioned against habits that are widespread among exam-going students in the UAE:
Late-night studying,
Excessive coffee, energy drinks or sugary beverages,
Skipping meals, especially breakfast,
Overeating junk or highly processed foods,
Irregular sleep schedules
How to avoid them:
Maintain fixed sleep and wake times,
Stop caffeine intake after mid-afternoon,
Eat small, frequent balanced meals,
Plan revision earlier in the evening instead of late nights.
As board exams approach, doctors stress that a well-rested, well-nourished student is far more likely to perform well than one running on caffeine and sleepless nights – a message parents and students alike would do well to remember.
