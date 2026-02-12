GOLD/FOREX
Real estate developer launches Dh25 billion project in Ras Al Khaimah

The move reflects the company’s strategic expansion plans for 2026

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Evermore
Supplied

Beyond Developments has announced the launch of its new flagship project, “Evermore,” valued at more than Dh25 billion, covering an area exceeding 7 million square feet. The development marks the company’s first fully integrated destination on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

The move reflects the company’s strategic expansion plans for 2026 and aligns with the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, which aims to advance sustainable urban and economic development.

The Evermore masterplan enjoys a prime location opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort and features an innovative design that blends the heritage of classic French architecture with a contemporary architectural vision. Offering sweeping sea views and vistas of Marjan Beach’s distinctive gardens, the project is set to deliver an integrated community environment that enhances quality of life, well-being, and privacy.

A new phase of growth

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman of Beyond Developments, told the media that  "Ras Al Khaimah is entering a new phase of growth driven by its increasing global presence and the long-term vision of its leadership, whose support has been instrumental in enabling the company’s expansion within the emirate."

He added: “The project’s masterplan extends over more than 7 million square feet of built-up area, with a total development value exceeding Dh25 billion. It represents an exceptional beachfront destination that combines innovative contemporary design, premium hospitality, and community spaces. The project marks a significant milestone in our journey as our first expansion outside Dubai and our inaugural destination in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting our firm commitment to contributing to the emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic development.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

