Real estate developer launches Dh25 billion project in Ras Al Khaimah

Beyond Developments has announced the launch of its new flagship project, “Evermore,” valued at more than Dh25 billion, covering an area exceeding 7 million square feet. The development marks the company’s first fully integrated destination on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.
The move reflects the company’s strategic expansion plans for 2026 and aligns with the objectives of Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030, which aims to advance sustainable urban and economic development.
The Evermore masterplan enjoys a prime location opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort and features an innovative design that blends the heritage of classic French architecture with a contemporary architectural vision. Offering sweeping sea views and vistas of Marjan Beach’s distinctive gardens, the project is set to deliver an integrated community environment that enhances quality of life, well-being, and privacy.
Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Chairman of Beyond Developments, told the media that "Ras Al Khaimah is entering a new phase of growth driven by its increasing global presence and the long-term vision of its leadership, whose support has been instrumental in enabling the company’s expansion within the emirate."
He added: “The project’s masterplan extends over more than 7 million square feet of built-up area, with a total development value exceeding Dh25 billion. It represents an exceptional beachfront destination that combines innovative contemporary design, premium hospitality, and community spaces. The project marks a significant milestone in our journey as our first expansion outside Dubai and our inaugural destination in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting our firm commitment to contributing to the emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic development.”