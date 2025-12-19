Major Developments announces launch of Dh1.7 billion Ice Beach landmark project on Marjan Beach

Reflecting on the collaboration, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, says, “The Marjan Beach is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated masterplans, and signing this landmark agreement with Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, allows us to redefine what luxury tourism and living mean on a global stage. Major Developments has always pushed boundaries with innovative amenities and lifestyle-forward thinking. This project will introduce a design language that is intentionally unconventional, sculptural, and deeply experiential. Our ethos and Bayaty’s design discipline are remarkably aligned, making this collaboration both natural and necessary for a project of this scale.”