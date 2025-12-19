Major Developments announces launch of Dh1.7 billion Ice Beach landmark project on Marjan Beach

Marjan Beach is RAK’s most watched coastal district
Major Developments is among the first real estate developers to officially sign and announce its grand Dh1.7 billion project in the newly launched Marjan Beach — an 85-million-sq-ft coastal masterplan that is rapidly becoming the UAE’s most coveted development zone. With global hospitality giants marking their presence, this iconic shoreline features 3 km of uninterrupted beach, 6.5 million sq. ft of lush open spaces, and is poised to welcome over 180,000 visitors annually.
Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, and Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, came together to officially sign the development agreement for Major Developments’ third upcoming project in Ras Al Khaimah. The agreement marks a significant milestone for the Marjan Beach, reinforcing a shared vision to shape one of the UAE’s most ambitious coastal destinations.
Al Abdouli says, “By establishing itself as a global benchmark for waterfront living, Marjan Beach has reinforced the robust demand for world-class real estate in the Emirate, opening new avenues for investors, businesses, and residents. Major Developments has proven expertise in building ultra-luxury real estate developments in the Emirate, and we are proud to collaborate with them to curate an elevated lifestyle experience for our discerning residents. This collaboration with a long-term partner solidifies Marjan Beach's position as the region’s most coveted waterfront address, reflecting our commitment to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a global lifestyle and investment hub.”
This luxury residential landmark will be developed in collaboration with Bayaty Architects, led by Dr Muthana Bayaty, the globally acclaimed design firm known for its precision-driven craftsmanship, contemporary sensibilities, and signature modern-luxury spatial philosophy. Bayaty Architects has established a distinct language of sculptural architecture and experiential interiors, making this partnership a natural fit for a district set to redefine RAK’s coastal skyline over the next decade.
Positioned as a distinct coastal destination, Marjan Beach is defined by its public beachfront, generous green open spaces, and a lifestyle centred on open-air leisure and the shoreline. These elements form the core attraction, creating a vibrant and accessible waterfront environment. As an added advantage, Marjan Beach benefits from strong connectivity, located minutes from Al Marjan Island, where a new bridge will link Wynn Al Marjan Island to the mainland, alongside easy access to Al Hamra Village, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, and the E11 highway, reinforcing its tourism appeal and long-term investment value.
Ras Al Khaimah has seen non-resident investment multiply between 2020 and 2024, while tourism demand continues to outpace hospitality supply through 2030. In alignment with this growth, Major Developments’ portfolio — anchored by the iconic Manta Bay on Al Marjan Island and the fast-selling Colibri Views in RAK Central — has already set new regional benchmarks through innovation, hospitality-led amenities, and strong investor confidence. These achievements have cemented the company’s reputation for delivering future-ready destinations, not just buildings.
The new project continues this trajectory: a meticulously engineered beachfront development that integrates Bayaty Architects’ design mastery with Major Developments’ vision for world-class luxury living. Introducing a one-of-a-kind architectural design set to redefine development in the region, the project features a unique concept that will be revealed soon. With sweeping sea views, next-generation amenities, and a prime address in the heart of RAK, it is poised to become one of the most defining structures in the district.
Reflecting on the collaboration, Andrei Charapenak, CEO of Major Developments, says, “The Marjan Beach is one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most anticipated masterplans, and signing this landmark agreement with Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, allows us to redefine what luxury tourism and living mean on a global stage. Major Developments has always pushed boundaries with innovative amenities and lifestyle-forward thinking. This project will introduce a design language that is intentionally unconventional, sculptural, and deeply experiential. Our ethos and Bayaty’s design discipline are remarkably aligned, making this collaboration both natural and necessary for a project of this scale.”
In every sense, this new project marks a bold continuation of Major Developments’ vision for transformative, future-ready living in RAK.
