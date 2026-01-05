Ajman opens major road development to ease congestion

UAE President’s initiatives deliver new bridges and smoother links across the emirate
Ajman: A major road development project has opened in Ajman under the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking a significant addition to the UAE’s transport infrastructure and easing traffic movement for thousands of daily commuters.
Implemented under the supervision of the Committee for the Follow-up of the President’s Initiatives, the project reflects the leadership’s continued focus on modernising road networks and supporting urban growth across the country.
At the heart of the development is the upgrade of Al Tallah Street, which extends over 3.2 kilometres and is designed to improve connectivity between residential and commercial areas, while reducing travel time within the emirate.
The project also includes the construction of two major bridges on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, one of the country’s busiest highways. Al Tallah Bridge spans 800 metres, while Al Hamidiya Bridge extends 1,100 metres, significantly increasing road capacity and easing congestion along the vital corridor.
In addition, two major intersections have been opened beneath the bridges to better organise traffic flow between internal roads and the highway. The intersections are aimed at improving road safety, reducing bottlenecks and providing smoother access to surrounding neighbourhoods.
Officials said the project forms part of a broader strategy to support Ajman’s economic and population growth by investing in high-quality infrastructure capable of meeting both current and future traffic demands.
The new road links are expected to play a key role in enhancing mobility across the emirate and strengthening its connectivity with the rest of the UAE.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox