Fujairah completes 453km road network in major infrastructure push

Nine-phase project adds bridges, tunnels and 427km of lighting across key communities
Fujairah: The Emirate of Fujairah is pressing ahead with its ambitious infrastructure drive, completing one of the UAE’s largest internal road network projects, covering 453 kilometers across cities and towns from Dibba Al Fujairah to Wadi Al Sidr, as part of a comprehensive nine-phase development plan, Al khaleej newspaper reported.
The project, implemented under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, aims to establish an integrated transport system that enhances safety, reduces travel times, and supports the emirate’s long-term growth.
According to Salem Mohammed Al Maksah, Director General of the Public Works and Agriculture Department, the road network has been executed in nine phases, covering major urban and rural areas including Dibba Al Fujairah, Masafi, Al Bithnah, Al Siji, Al Tuwiyyen, Wadi Mai, Murayshid, Al Qurayyah, and Al Bidyah.
The works included the construction of tunnels, bridges, and more than 427 kilometers of road lighting to meet the highest safety standards.
In the city of Fujairah, key arterial roads such as Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Street, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Street (formerly Airport Road), Sheikh Mohammed bin Matar Street (formerly Exhibition Road), and Sheikh Zayed Mosque Street were redesigned without central medians, introducing new urban aesthetics while improving traffic flow and reducing project costs.
Each stage of the plan delivered targeted expansions:
The fifth phase, stretching 120 km, covered areas like Al Bithnah, Al Bidyah, Zikt, Al Aqah, Al Ghub, and Wadi Al Abadilah.
The seventh phase saw the upgrade of Qidfa, Qarat, Al Riffa, and Al Faseel roads, alongside the expansion of Mohammed bin Matar Street into a six-lane highway.
The eighth and ninth phases, now underway, focus on Dibba Al Fujairah, Al Khulaybiyah, Thawban, Wadi Sahm, and Habbhab.
Complementing the road network, Fujairah has also launched two new tunnel projects: one in Al Shariyah (1.2 km along Kuwait Street near Civil Defense) and another on Al Faseel Street (1.4 km opposite Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital), both expected to be completed within two years.
Municipal officials said that work is progressing on a 77-kilometer rainwater drainage network across Al Rughaylat, Al Shariyah, Sakamkam, Al Faseel, and central Fujairah neighborhoods, 25 percent of which is already complete.
Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality, confirmed the completion of 427 kilometers of road lighting, ensuring that every newly paved road is illuminated immediately after construction.
